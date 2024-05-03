Pauline: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the German horror
Pauline is a horror series on Disney Plus that sees a student become pregnant with the son of the Devil.
Pauline is a German horror series on Disney Plus that is being billed as a satanic love story. It follows Pauline (Sira-Anna Faal), an 18-year-old girl who has a one-night stand with Lukas (Ludger Bökelmann) and falls pregnant.
However, she soon discovers that Lukas is the son of the devil and she and her unborn child are destined to play a momentous role in the fight for the survival of the world.
Here’s everything you need to know about the chilling series Pauline on Disney Plus…
Pauline release date
Pauline is released on Disney Plus on Wednesday May 22 2024.
Is there a trailer for Pauline?
German speakers can watch the Pauline trailer below but those needing subtitles will have to wait a little longer. If one becomes available, we’ll update this page.
Pauline plot
Pauline is a typical teenager, juggling school with concerns about exams, society and the climate crisis. But then she has a one-night stand with Lukas and falls pregnant. As she starts to fall for Lukas, Pauline realises she’s developed strange powers and discovers that Lukas is the son of the devil. But where does that leave her and her unborn child?
Pauline cast — Sira-Anna Faal as Pauline
Sira-Anna plays a pregnant teen Pauline. She has also starred in Boom, Jonja, Like a Loser and Skam Germany.
Ludger Bökelmann as Lukas
Ludger plays Lukas, the son of the devil in Pauline. He’s also had roles in The Book Thief, Wetlands, Paranoid, Dark, Sixty Minutes and Die Discounter.
Who else is starring in Pauline?
Other stars of Pauline are Andrea Sawatzki plays the devil while Nikeata Thompson, Lukas von Horbatschewsky, Sohel Altan Gol, Dimitrij Schaad and Susanne Wuest also star.
