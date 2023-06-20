PopMaster TV season 1: release date, interview, how it works and everything we know

PopMaster TV season 1 is coming to More4 and What To Watch is feeling poptimistic about its translation from radio to television.

When Ken Bruce left Radio 2 earlier this year, fans were worried about what would happen with PopMaster. So it was music to everyone’s ears that Ken took his hit quiz with him to his new gig at Greatest Hits Radio.

Now the iconic quiz is getting a TV airing for the first time in its 25-year history. In More4’s six-part series the format has been slightly tweaked for telly, but the spirit of the much-loved show remains intact.

Here Ken gives us his guide to PopMaster TV…

PopMaster TV makes its debut on More4 on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8 pm.

The six-part series airs every weeknight, with the grand finale airing on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Ken Bruce explains how PopMaster TV works

In each episode of PopMaster TV, Ken whittles five players down to two with a variety of rounds including ‘Intros, Middles and Ends’ and ‘Pop Years’ where contestants attempt to recognise a song in seconds or pinpoint the years hits were released.

Once only two players remain, it’s a traditional game of Original Popmaster. The winner of this goes on to play ‘3 in 10’ — the testing time-pressured classic where they have 10 seconds to name three top 75 UK chart hits for a specified group or artist.

Each winner of the first five episodes then must face each other in episode six’s grand finale.

Ken says: “PopMaster TV has been expanded gently for TV but is still recognisably PopMaster. We’ve come up with a really good format for the earlier rounds, which builds up to classic PopMaster at the end. Simplicity is best in quizzes.”

Keeping it classic... Ken Bruce during the Original PopMaster round. (Image credit: Channel 4.)

Things get tense in the studio setting

Speaking about filming the six-part series in Glasgow Ken reveals: “I think the contestants feel the pressure more on TV than on radio. For me, it's actually easier because it's not live. I also get to sit at a circular desk that represents a vinyl disc, which is ideal for an elderly gentleman!

“Our contestants know their stuff but some don’t get the right questions and are out after a couple of rounds. It doesn’t reflect their music knowledge, they just get unlucky. The questions aren't easy…”

Kudos trumps cash when it comes to PopMaster TV prizes

For this debut series, PopMaster TV has focused on getting the format right, rather than flashing the cash. (That said, fingers crossed for runner-up t-shirts if it goes to a second series).

“Yeah, we’re not flashing the cash when it comes to prizes!” laughs Ken. “The great thing is people are doing it for kudos. Some walk away with nothing, but the person who gets through the day wins a silver framed disc. If they win the final it’s upgraded to a gold disc!”

PopMaster TV's first ever contestants face the music. (Image credit: Channel 4.)

Ken’s thoughts on the secret to PopMaster’s success…

“I don’t really know. It was just something that grew and grew. It’s really touching how people have responded to it,” says Ken. “I think it’s simplicity, that you can play along, and that it’s easy to keep the score. There’s a kind of bragging rights thing, too. A lot of people like to think they know a lot about music.”

The origins of PopMaster

“PopMaster goes back 25 years and was just a straightforward idea of how to fill a radio show. I got together with my friend Phil Swern, who’s an expert in pop music — he’s collected every single record in the top 10 from the late ‘50s to present day — and my producer for lunch and roughed out the idea,” explains Ken.

“The problem was, the following day no one could remember the format. So we had to have another lunch, but that time we actually wrote it down before we started on the wine!”

Ken hopes the TV format will strike a chord with PopMaster fans. (Image credit: Channel 4.)

How did the TV version come to be?

“Phil and I always said it would be nice to do a TV version, but to be honest we didn’t get a lot of interest!” laughs Ken. “Then Jo Street from Channel 4 called and put us in touch with 12 Yard, the production company. They’ve been brilliant; they know television and they absolutely get what we've been doing with PopMaster over the years.”

Could we see a celebrity version in the future?

“I'm not against a celebrity version, but I’m not 100% sold on them because it slightly skews the importance of the questions,” muses Ken.

“I’ve been on some and usually they’re a bit simpler. I’m absolutely delighted with what we’ve done and if nothing else happens, I’ve loved being able to do it. If there’s a future for it, even better, but let’s see how it goes.”

And finally, Ken on enjoying this year’s fresh challenges…

“I’ve been slightly surprised by the interest. When I left Radio 2 I thought it was just ‘old bloke leaves job,’ you know, it’s not a big story. So it’s been lovely, actually, and I’m enjoying it,” smiles Ken.

“I would recommend if anybody has the opportunity when they get to a certain age to take a new or different direction — do it!"

Ken taking it easy behind the scenes. (Image credit: Channel 4.)

PopMaster TV season 1 trailer

PopMaster TV season 1 debuts on More4 on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8pm. The six-part series airs every weeknight, with the grand finale taking place on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Additional PopMaster TV information provided by C4 Press

PopMaster TV is a 6x60’ series for More4 commissioned by Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Features at C4. It has been made by 12 Yard Productions with Zoe Tait, Ken Bruce and Phil Swern as Executive Producers.

The new televised PopMaster will honour the much loved music quiz with a few surprises thrown in. Players will compete to impress with their music knowledge, with each episode winner advancing to the grand final, where only one can be crowned overall champion.

Questions cover a variety of genres of music and range from naming artists based on the titles of or clips of songs, as well as identifying the year certain songs were hits – often seeing players being just ‘one year out’.

Jo Street: "I feel like it has been my mission in life to bring PopMaster to the telly so I am beyond thrilled to announce that the wonderful Ken Bruce is bringing his iconic and much-loved format from radio to television, finding a home on More4. Fans will now be able to go from shouting answers at their speakers to shouting them at the screen. I can’t wait to play along!”

Michael Mannes, MD 12 Yard Productions: “We’re thrilled to be working with Ken Bruce, the inimitable PopMaster, recreating his iconic music quiz into a must-see TV show for More4. Ken will be playing the tunes, testing both the players and audiences alike to engage their musical knowledge across the decades.”