'Remarkable Places to Eat' Season 3 — start date, chefs, locations and everything you need to know

Fred Sirieix is treated to a tour of Yorkshire with The Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain in Remarkable Places to Eat.

Remarkable Places to Eat Season 3 is here, once again inviting us on a journey as some of the world's leading chefs take host Fred Sirieix to the restaurants that they genuinely most love to eat.

Here is everything you need to know about the new series, including which celebrity chefs Fred will be touring with and how you can watch past series of the show.

When does Remarkable Places to Eat Season 3 start?

Remarkable Places to Eat Season 3 starts on Tuesday March 30 at 8pm on BBC2.

There are two episodes in this series, with the second airing on Tuesday April 6.

You can catch up on missed episodes and past series on BBC iPlayer.

Nadia takes Fred for a cheese picnic at Malham Cove in episode one. (Image credit: BBC/Outline Productions)

What is Remarkable Places to Eat Season 3 all about?

Remarkable Places to Eat sees celebrity chef Fred Sirieix traveling the world as he samples some of the most mouth-watering delicacies different countries have to offer.

Season three is a little different, and due to the pandemic Fred will be staying a little closer to home this time.

In the past Fred has been to places like Marrakesh and Vienna, but this series he will be keeping to the UK and finding out where the hidden gems are in our beautiful country.

As each famous chef takes Fred to their most favourite places to eat, we will learn about what makes the eateries so special and what hard work goes into the menu on offer.

Chris shows Fred the delights of the New Forest in episode two. (Image credit: BBC/Outline Productions)

Which celebrity chefs will be joining Fred Sirieix for Remarkable Places to Eat Season 3?

Remarkable Places to Eat Season 3 will see The Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain take Fred on a trip around Yorkshire where the pair sample some of the local delicacies on offer.

First Fred is introduced to Fat Rascals — a kind of cross between a scone and a rock cake — which are the best-selling cakes at Betty's Tea Rooms in Harrogate.

Next they head off to sample the finest Wensleydale cheese, before trying 60p samosas at Anand Sweets in Harehills, Leeds.

The pair then take a trip to the seaside to for a delicious crab brioche in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, and if that hasn't made you hungry already, there are also cheese and fruitcake picnics and Malham Cove to be enjoyed.

Episode two will see Chris Bavin taking Fred on a tour of the New Forest, where local produce is the key to everything that is cooked. There is wood-fire cooking and pork pies to be discovered, before the pair head off in search for the perfect pub Ploughman's.

Is there a trailer for Remarkable Places to Eat Season 3?

Not yet, but we will add one to this page if one is released.