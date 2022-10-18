Riddiculous — release date, how it works, interview and all about the new gameshow

For Riddiculous on ITV, former Strictly contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh has ditched news and politics for a while to host new gameshow. Teaming up with co-host and ‘Riddlemaster’ Henry Lewis (The Goes Wrong Show), she will oversee three teams of two contestants as they battle it out to answer general knowledge questions and solve mind-bending riddles. And she couldn’t be happier.

“I found that my happy place is inside a massive warehouse filming back-to-back quizzes for 12 hours a day. Who knew?” says Ranvir. “I loved it and felt happy the whole time. I think perhaps it’s a reaction to having reported on the news, which can so often be doom and gloom. But in a quiz show, there’s no bad news at all.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Riddiculous on ITV…

You can watch Riddiculous weekdays at 3pm on ITV from Monday October 24.

How does Riddiculous work?

During the hour-long episodes of Riddiculous three teams of two will go head-to-head answering a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions. They then have to solve Henry’s tricky riddles to win more cash. At the end of the show the team that’s banked the most money faces the high-stakes game Henry’s Riddle Run, where they race against the clock to solve visual riddles. If they are successful, then they face a final riddle where they can choose whether to risk going double or nothing.

It's Ridduculous!? Ranvir with 'Riddlemaster' Henry Lewis. (Image credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh on hosting Riddiculous

Was there a favourite riddle you heard during filming?

Ranvir says: "Yes so many - I love the visual or Rebus riddles as I think I have a better chance of solving them."

What piece of general knowledge was most surprising on set?

Ranvir says: "My favourite thing was that we had a question about Eritrea. Now I pronounce it as Eri-TRAY-ya but my partner has always insisted it’s e-RIT-raya. Of course, now I win as I get to say it my way - the right way - on national television!"

What’s been your biggest challenge filming Riddiculous?

Ranvir says: "We have a brilliant contestant in one of the episodes who is also deaf and so my biggest challenge, and indeed great privilege, was to work with him to make sure he could read my lips and feel everything was completely fair."

Do you have a favourite game show and game show presenter? Did you channel anyone specific for Riddiculous?

Ranvir says: "Well for me, the GOAT (greatest of all time) is Les Dawson, he was a one-off total genius! Blankety Blank gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling for the 1980s quiz show era. But of course, we now have the likes of Ben Shephard on Tipping Point and Bradley Walsh on The Chase, for example."

What was the funniest answer from a contestant that you remember from filming the show?

Ranvir says: "We have a timed round where the pressure is really on and I remember one contestant just randomly said ‘Mouse’ as the answer - no basis on logic or anything. Pressure makes us say crazy things!"

How different does it feel to be hosting a show solo, when on Good Morning Britain you’re usually part of a team?

Ranvir says: "You’re very aware that the energy and flow of the show and the comfort of the contestants depends almost entirely on you, and I loved having that responsibility. On Good Morning Britain the joy is that you can share that feeling - so it was different on Riddiculous, but in a good way."

How did you prepare for the show - did you watch any other ITV game shows to sharpen your knowledge?

Ranvir says: "No, I just focussed on getting the rules and game show terminology right for Riddiculous and the only way to do it for me was to be totally invested in wanting the contestants to do well. But the hardest thing I had to learn was not to give anything away in my facial expressions!"

Is there a trailer for Riddiculous?

No but there’s not long to wait if you fancy trying to solve those riddles yourself.

More about Riddiculous host Ranvir Singh

You’re probably used to seeing Ranvir’s smiling face while you eat your Cornflakes as she was a presenter on Good Morning Britain from 2015 to 2021. In 2019 she competed in Strictly Come Dancing, reaching the semi-finals before she was voted out. Ranvir also had a long-term gig presenting Eat, Shop, Save where she helped families to eat healthily while saving money. Ranvir has also appeared on Lorraine, the documentary Ghislaine and Loose Women. She also presented the series Real Stories with Ranvir Singh and has been a news presenter on Daybreak, ITV News, GMB Today and Tonight.