'Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries' Season 9 — what time, what channel, the cast and everything you need to know

Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries is currently airing on ITV Be.

Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries Season 9 is here for more reality TV show fun.

Season 9 is currently airing on ITV Be, giving fans behind the scenes access to Sam and Billie's lives as mums, wives and businesswomen.

The latest series will show Sam tackling the unenviable problem of getting her kids to sleep in their own beds after getting into the habit of letting them sleep in with her and partner Paul during lockdown.

Sam is also forced to face the reality that her 30th birthday celebrations are going to be a quiet affair with social distancing restrictions still in place.

Meanwhile, Billie and Greg's major house renovations are causing something of a headache as the couple battle it out to make their dream home a reality.

And with lockdown still in place, Billie and Greg also find themselves juggling their house dramas with homeschooling.

Billie and Greg have taken on a huge house renovation project that continues in Series 9. (Image credit: ITV)

When is Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries Season 9 on?

Series 9 of Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries is currently airing on ITV Be at 9pm on Wednesdays.

You can also catch all the episodes from this series on ITV Hub from 7am the morning that they're due to air on ITV Be.

The previous eight series of the show are also available to stream on ITV Hub if you need to catch up.

What is Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries about?

The reality TV series follows sisters Sam and Billie as they navigate their way through lives as mums to their young children Paul and Rosie, and Nelly and Arthur.

The show watches the pair battle it out over all the usual parenting dramas from banning screen time to getting their kids to sleep through the night.

As well as offering an insight into their home lives, The Mummy Diaries also gives fans the chance to see what Billie and Sam get up to at work, where they go on days out with the kids, and how they make their relationships work while juggling everything else in their busy day-to-day lives.

Is there a trailer for Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries?

Yes, here is the trailer for the current series that is on ITV Be right now...

Who are Sam and Billie from The Mummy Diaries?

Sam Faiers and her older sister Billie Shepherd were born in Brentwood, Essex and shot to fame after appearing in reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex in 2010. Sam left TOWIE in 2014, with Billie making her departure in 2016.

Since then both women have seen their careers go from strength-to-strength with Sam appearing in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and writing three best-selling books.

Billie has most recently taken part in Dancing on Ice 2021, but sadly had to leave the show early after sustaining a nasty head injury.