Scotland's Sacred Isles with Ben Fogle season 2: release date, locations, interview

Scotland's Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle season 2 sees the presenter and explorer return to his beloved Scotland to visit more of the country's islands and see how faith and belief are woven into its modern-day communities.

The first series, which aired in 2021 saw him explore Shetland and the Hebrides. This time his initial destination, in the first of four episodes, is the island of Arran.

"Arran is easily accessible from the mainland and Glasgow", says Ben, "But it has some beautiful, wild, rugged places away from the main tourist hub. I visited many islands for the first time during this second series. I had never been to Arran nor Jura before. It was also my first visit to Holy isle. I loved Jura. I had always wanted to visit ever since learning that George Orwell wrote 1984 from there."

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new four part series on BBC One and hear what Ben has to say about it...

Scotland's Sacred Island with Ben Fogle series two will air on BBC Scotland from Tuesday 17 October 2023 at 8 pm.

It will then air on BBC One from Sunday 22 October 2023 at 10.30 am.

Ben meets farming family, the Curries at the start of episode one. (Image credit: BBC)

Scotland's Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle — what happens in episode one?

The series begins with Ben taking a short ferry trip across the Firth of Clyde to the Isle of Arran which is two hours from Glasgow and known as ‘Scotland in miniature’.

He begins by meeting the Curries, a farming family who can trace their roots back nearly 200 years. He learns about their strong spiritual connection to the land and how they see themselves not as owners, but custodians for the generations to come.

Later he visits one the island's last remaining 'Tin Kirks', prefab churches which were manufactured from corrugated iron on the mainland and shipped across to the island.

He also meets the island’s only practising Jews, Barb and Sharon who teach him how to make traditional challah bread, before heading to Holy Isle on the East Coast where he visits the island's Buddhist Peace Centre.

He also visits a cliff top apothecary garden, where he learns about the ancient links between Celtic beliefs and traditional herbal remedies and later on he is roped into performing at the Arran Folk Festival where he recites a very personal poem that he's written especially for the occasion.

Ben explores the spirituality of different isles along the way. (Image credit: BBC)

Scotland's Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle — who are some of the people that Ben meets?

One of the people Ben meets in the first episode is Fiona Laing, an Arran islander who volunteers for the coastguard, the fire service and is a first responder. Ben learns how Fiona is regarded as a true hero of the island community.

He also chats to Buddhist Monk Karma Zangpo who lives on Holy Isle. Ben says, "In the 6th century, Christian pilgrims made the island their holy place. Today it’s home to a whole Buddhist community who chose it for its spiritual power. It has an incredible calmness to it and looks other-worldy as you approach it from the sea."

Which locations does Ben visit later in the series?

After exploring the isles of Arran and also Holy Isle which is just off Arran's east coast his later destinations are as follows:

Episode two sees him visit the isles of Islay and Jura

Episode three sees Ben go to the Orkney Isles.

Episode four which concludes the series will see him explore the Isle of Skye.

Ben loves the calm that the islands bring. (Image credit: BBC)

What does Ben say about this new series?

"This series has reinforced my belief in the magic of Scotland’s islands and the strength of the communities, who live there. I have been humbled to find out more about these sacred places and their deep connection with the land, the sea and the elements."

Talking about some of the people and communities he meets he continues, "What I discovered was far from being narrow minded, closed communities, they were the opposite. Most islanders welcome ‘outsiders’ to the islands. All that they expect is for newcomers to share their values and to be part of, not apart from the community and landscape.

Ben also praises the restorative qualities of the isles saying, "The islands have the power to calm, soothe and restore. So many people from mainland Britain are in danger of burnout but the islands and island life offer an alternative, a different pace and way of life. What I saw on my travels was a closer community with some liberal and traditional values. It puts a big smile on my face to know there are such warm hearted places in the world."

Scotland's Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle — is there a trailer?

Not yet but we will let you know as soon as there is so do check back here for the trailer and for more details on subsequent episodes.

