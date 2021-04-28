'In Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle' — everything you need to know

In Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle is Ben's latest adventure. After his journey to Pripyat in Inside Chernobyl, the British adventurer and broadcaster is now heading back to the country he once called “the most beautiful place on Earth”, Scotland.

In what Ben calls his "dream series", he's returning to the many Scottish islands to try and find out just what it is about each island that has affected him so much. Along the way, he’ll be meeting the locals and learning each islands’ secrets.

Here’s everything you need to know about In Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle!

Production on the series has not yet begun, but the BBC has said that In Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle will premiere later in the year. It will appear on BBC Scotland first, and then air on BBC1 Daytime.

Where is Ben going?

In this new series, Ben Fogle is returning to the country he fell in love with twenty years ago in Castaway 2000. Ben has called In Sacred Islands a "personal pilgrimage" which sees him rediscovering what fascinated him about Scotland all those years ago.

On this new adventure, Ben will travel to the beating heart of community and spirituality in Scotland as he travels from the Western and Northern Isles to the Inner Hebrides.

Ben says: “Castaway changed me in so many ways. I was not the star of Castaway, the island of Taransay was, the Outer Hebrides was, Scotland was. I’m still fascinated by Scotland’s islands. The remoteness, the peace, the wonder — I even named my daughter Iona after one.

“I’m lucky to have been to a lot of places but to me these islands are the most beautiful on Earth. This is where my roots really are, where I feel spiritually at home. This is my dream series. It’s like a personal pilgrimage.”

How many episodes are there?

There are four episodes of this new documentary series planned.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will update this guide when we get one!