Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets — release date, what we know
This new documentary series shines a spotlight on the Duggar family's controversial religion.
In the late 2000s, a TLC documentary series about a very large family captivated Americans and the world. Initially dubbed 17 Kids and Counting before eventually becoming 19 Kids and Counting, the series followed the Duggar family under patriarch Jim Bob and matriarch Michelle as they raised their large brood. Now, in the Prime Video documentary series, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the truth behind the series and the family's involvement in the controversial Institute in Basic Life Principles comes to light.
Jill Duggar Dillard will speak out for the first time about what happened behind the scenes of the family's show and what audiences didn't see on screen. She will be joined by close relatives and family friends who were there to see what was happening with the family and the IBLP.
Here's what you need to know about Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets release date
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premieres worldwide on June 2, exclusively on Prime Video. All four episodes of the documentary will be available on release day.
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premise
Here's the official synopsis of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets from Prime Video:
"Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radically controversial organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). A number of ex-IBLP survivors bravely come forward and reveal the abusive practices that kept them in a living nightmare. For the first time, Jill Duggar Dillard will go on the record with her own story and be joined by family and close family friends who witnessed what went on behind the scenes firsthand. While details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril."
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets trailer
The trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is haunting, revealing what life was like behind the cameras for the famed TLC family. Take a look:
How to watch Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a Prime Video original series, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to access Prime Video along with all of the membership benefits that come with a Prime subscription.
