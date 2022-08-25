Shudder 61 Days of Halloween 2022: schedule, everything we know

Horror streamer Shudder is cementing its spot as "the home for Halloween" with its 61 Days of Halloween programming leading up to the scariest night of the year. Featuring the premiere of new original series and movies, fun programming and a host of new horror movies added to their extensive library, there’s something for everyone this Halloween.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 61 Days of Halloween programming on Shudder.

Shudder 61 Days of Halloween original series

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (September 7)

"In this eight-episode new series from the producers of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world."

Queer for Fear (September 30)

"From executive producer Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock; from the 'lavender scare' alien invasion films of the mid-20th century to the AIDS obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films; through genre-bending horrors from a new generation of queer creators; Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere."

Boulet Brothers Series (TBA)

"For the third straight Halloween season following The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection (2020) and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 4 (2021), the groundbreaking duo return to Shudder to horrify and delight with their boldest and most ambitious show ever."

Shudder 61 Days of Halloween original and exclusive movies

Who Invited Them (September 1)

Starring: Ryan Hansen and Melissa Tang

"Adam and Margo’s housewarming party goes well enough except for this mysterious couple, Tom and Sasha, lingering after the other guests have left. The couple reveals themselves to be their wealthy and successful neighbors, but as one nightcap leads to another, Adam and Margo start to suspect their new friends are duplicitous strangers with a dark secret."

Saloum (September 8)

Starring: Yann Gael, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Roger Sallah

"Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui Hyenas — Chaka, Rafa and Midnight — must stash their stolen gold bounty, lay low long enough to repair and refuel their plane and escape back to Dakar, Senegal. When they take refuge at a holiday camp in the coastal region of Sine-Saloum, they do their best to blend in with their fellow guests; including a mute named Awa, with secrets of her own, and a policeman who may be on their tail, but it’s Chaka who happens to be hiding the darkest secret of them all. Unbeknownst to the other Hyenas, he's brought them there for a reason and once his past catches up to him, his decisions have devastating consequences, threatening to unleash hell on them all."

Flux Gourmet (September 15)

Starring: Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman)

"Set at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance, a collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders."

Speak No Evil (September 15)

Starring: Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch

"On a vacation in Tuscany, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receive an unexpected invitation to visit the Dutch in their wooden house and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn't take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something very else than what they have pretended to be. The small Danish family now find themselves trapped in a house, that they wish they had never entered"

September 22: Raven’s Hollow

Starring Melanie Zanetti (Gabriel's Rapture Pt. 3), William Moseley (The Royals)

"West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community."

Sissy (September 29)

Starring: Aisha Dee and Hannah Barlow

"Cecilia and Emma had been tween-age BFFs who were never going to let anything come between them — until Alex (Emily De Margheriti) arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman, until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. After reconnecting, Emmy invites Cecilia on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell."

Deadstream (October 6)

Starring: Joseph Winter, Melanie Stone

"A disgraced and demonetized internet personality tries to win back his fans by live streaming himself, spending a night alone in an abandoned haunted house. However, when he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her powerful following."

Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses (October 13)

Starring: Ilenia Pastorelli and Asia Argento

"Rome. An eclipse blocks out the sun, blackening the skies on a hot summer day — harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin, who survived the car accident. But the killer won’t give up his victim. Who will be saved? A triumphant return from Italian master of horror, director Dario Argento."

She Will (October 13)

Starring: Alice Krige, Kota Eberhardt, Malcolm McDowell, Rupert Everett

"After a double mastectomy, Veronica Ghent goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi. She discovers that the process of such surgery opens questions about her very existence, leading her to start to question and confront past traumas. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams."

V/H/S/99 (October 20)

"V/H/S/99 marks the return of the acclaimed found footage anthology franchise and the sequel to Shudder’s most-watched premiere of 2021. A thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. Featuring five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and Joseph and Vanessa Winter (Deadstream), V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium."

Resurrection (October 28)

Starring: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth

"Margaret's life is in order. She is capable, disciplined and successful. Everything is under control. That is, until David returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret's past."

Shudder 61 Days of Halloween special features

Joe Bob Halloween 2022 Special, October 21 at 9 pm ET on Shudder TV

"In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with a special guest to be announced"

Ghoul Log 2022 Edition (ongoing)

"The 'Ghoul Log' is Halloween’s answer to the Christmas Yule Log: a 24/7 streaming jack-o’-lantern providing the perfect ambience for all your Halloween festivities. Fan favorites The Ghoul Log, Return of the Ghoul Log and Night of the Ghoul Log are back, along with a surprise new installment for 2022."

Shudder’s Halloween Hotline

"Every Friday in October from 3-4 pm ET, members are invited to call Samuel Zimmerman, Shudder’s head of programming, to discuss all things horror: from their favorite genre films of all time to the most highly anticipated horror releases of the year. From those conversations, Sam will then use his horror expertise to offer customized viewing recommendations from Shudder’s expansive film collection.

Fans can call Sam at 914-481-2239 during Hotline Hours. (No calls will go through outside those hours.)

**While recommendations are provided for free, please note that normal phone and long-distance charges may apply. Call volume is expected to be high, so please keep trying if a busy signal is received. There are no guarantees that every call will be answered, but Sam will get through as many as he can within the hour.**"

(Image credit: Shudder)

New movies coming to the Shudder library in September

September 1

31

The Devil’s Rejects

Lady in Water

The Lords of Salem

September 5

The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue

September 6

Perfect Blue

Mind Game

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

Nocturna Side A: Great Old Man’s Night

Lifechanger

September 12

Extraordinary Tales

September 19

Cemetery of Terror

Grave Robbers

September 26