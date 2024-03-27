Sir David Attenborough's Mammals: release date, trailer, interview and everything we know

Capuchin monkeys are among the animal stars of Sir David Attenborough's new series Mammals.

Mammals, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, tells the remarkable story of how mammals have used their incredible resilience and adaptability to survive against the odds.

The six-part series showcases a range of animals in diverse habitats across the globe and explores their extraordinary capacity for evolution on a rapidly changing planet.

Here’s everything we know about Mammals…

The series begins on Easter Sunday, March 31 at 7pm on BBC One and will air weekly. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The documentary will air on BBC America and AMC+ in the US in the summer.

Sir David Attenborough reveals all about the most dominant group in the animal kingdom in Mammals. (Image credit: BBC Studios/ Alex Board)

What is Mammals about?

The series reveals how the extinction of the dinosaurs some 66 million years ago allowed mammals to become the most successful group in the animal kingdom.

It uses cutting-edge technology to explore how many of the 6000 mammal species use their intelligence, ingenuity and social bonds to thrive in a variety of tough habitats, as human activity has an increasing impact on their lives.

“Mammals are adaptable and found in every ocean and continent,’ explains Sir David Attenborough, whose most recent credits include Planet Earth III and Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster. “We reveal the secrets of their success and the challenges they face in a world dominated by the most successful mammal of all – us. There are astonishing sequences that take my breath away.”

Mammals episode guide

Episode One: Dark

The opener reveals how two-thirds of mammals are nocturnal and rely on heightened senses at night.

“An amorous armadillo in Argentina uses smell to find a mate, a fennec fox in the Sahara has huge ears to hear prey and we witness teamwork with a hyena hunt in Tanzania,” series producer Scott Alexander tells What To Watch.

“We also have a leopard hunting baboons in Zambia using her night vision, it’s extraordinary,” adds executive producer Roger Webb.

A fennec fox's massive ears help it sense prey at night in Mammals. (Image credit: BBC/Bruno D'Amicis)

Episode Two: The New Wild

Mammals’ capacity to co-exist alongside humans in the modern world is showcased.

“Cheetahs in African reserves catch their prey alongside vehicles and tourists, but without these parks, there would be no cheetahs,” says Roger Webb. “We also show sea lions eating in a Chilean fish market.”

“And there are wolves living in a minefield on the Israel-Syria border and elephants in a town in Zimbabwe – one turns on a tap to drink!” reveals Scott Alexander.

Cheetahs in an African reserve must hunt with tourists close by in Mammals. (Image credit: BBC Studios/Harriet Lawrence)

Episode Three: Water

Air-breathing mammals are seen negotiating the challenges of water.

“Some mammals spend their life in water, like the sperm whale, which dives almost a mile down and holds its breath for an hour,” explains Roger Webb.

“Macaques swim in Sri Lanka, orcas kidnap a humpback whale calf in Australia and false killer whales and dolphins cooperate in New Zealand,” adds Scott Alexander. “Marine mammals’ sociability is amazing.”

False killer whales have developed a system of cooperation in order to survive in Mammals. (Image credit: BBC/Jeandre Gerding)

Episode Four: Cold

This episode examines how mammals’ hair, warm blood and ability to feed their young with milk help their survival in chilly climes.

“Harp seals in the Arctic are weaned in 12 days,” says Scott Alexander. “But we show the struggle of global warming with Arctic foxes in Canada and a polar bear in the Arctic hunting reindeer.”

“Then in Alaska, a wolverine drops food for his partner,” reveals Roger Webb. “We see her with a kit taking its first steps in the snow. It’s magical.”

Harp seal pups are weaned quickly as they battle the cold in Mammals. (Image credit: BBC/Eric Baccega)

Episode Five: Heat

Mammals’ coping strategies in our hottest regions are explored in the penultimate instalment.

“We see mammals outcompeting reptiles,” explains Roger Webb. “A crocodile in Uganda guards its nest but when it goes into the water, a baboon nicks the eggs!”

“And to cool down, a sifaka lemur in Madagascar hugs trees , an echidna in Australia blows snot bubbles and giraffes in Namibia have inbuilt air conditioning with blood capillaries under their spots,” shares Scott Alexander. “While a camel in the Outback tries to impress the ladies!”

Giraffes' spots help them to keep cool in Mammals. (Image credit: BBC Studios/Ryan Simmonds)

Episode Six: Forest

The finale reveals how mammals take advantage of rich forest resources.

“Chimps in Gabon get honey from underground, before hunting a monkey by stealth,” says Roger Webb. “There’s also a beautiful hunt by a tiger in India.”

“Then a mother tenrec in Madagascar loses sight of her young,” adds Scott Alexander. “But they rub spines on their back together and send out a noise only the tenrec can hear.”

A tiger fights for survival in the forest in Mammals. (Image credit: BBC/Dharmendra Khandal)

Is there a trailer for Mammals?

Yes, there are a few trailers for the new series, both showing the amazing footage and animals we will be treated to in the series. You can take a look below...