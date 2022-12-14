Smiley: everything you need to know about the comedy series

Smiley is the latest romantic series to take viewers by storm, with many people following the unexpected story of Àlex and Bruno, who end up meeting after an honest mistake.

The eight-part series is based on Guillem Clua’s hit play of the same name (and not to be confused with the 2012 horror film, also with the same name!), which is centered around two men and their friends living in Barcelona, Spain, where they awkwardly navigate the hangups of dating and romance in their quest for true love.

Àlex and Bruno meet by chance, in a seemingly impossible way, and this quirky romantic comedy series is a must-watch for anyone looking for their next great love story.

With all episodes available to binge on Netflix right now, what should you know about Smiley, and is there a trailer?

Here's everything you need to know about the series...

Can you watch Smiley on Netflix?

Smiley was released on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. All episodes are currently available to watch worldwide on Netflix and it doesn't look like it's set to leave the streaming service any time soon!

What is the plot of Smiley?

Smiley follows a bartender named Àlex, who accidentally dials the wrong number while trying to leave a voicemail for his ex. He ends up calling an architect named Bruno, and the two end up meeting.

Although they weren't searching for each other, or even for romance in general, Àlex's mistake changes the course of both of their lives.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they've been missing."

Àlex is one of the main characters in Smiley. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who is in the Smiley cast?

The Smiley cast has a great line-up of talent, with Carlos Cuevas playing Àlex and Miki Esparbé starring opposite him as Bruno.

Additional cast includes Pepón Nieto as Javier and Meritxell Calvo as Vero, who are both co-owners of the local Bar Bero in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Giannina Fruttero plays Vero's loyal girlfriend Patricia and Eduardo Lloveras plays Bruno's best friend Albert.

Find out more about the Smiley cast in our who's who guide to all of the characters.

Is there a trailer for Smiley?

Yes, Netflix has released a Spanish-language trailer for Smiley which teases the central relationship between the two men, giving us a bit of insight into who they are as well as the people around them.

There doesn't appear to be an English-language trailer yet, but don't worry, as the series can be watched with English subtitles or dubbed audio. If you're new to Netflix subtitles, here's how you can turn subtitles on and off easily.