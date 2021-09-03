'Soccer Aid' 2021 — everything you need to know about the charity event
By Lucy Buglass
Soccer Aid 2021 is here, with our star-studded England and World teams facing off against each other once again.
Soccer Aid 2021 is upon us, with the charity event returning to our screens this weekend. The first match kicked off in 2006, and since then it's been an annual match to raise money for UNICEF. Since then it has raised more than £47million for the charity, helping disadvantaged children and adolescents around the world.
Lee Mack is joining the squad again, and will simultaneously be filming a documentary alongside his training called Lee Mack's Road To Soccer Aid. Once again he'll be playing for England, who'll be facing off against the World XI team.
Last time, World XI beat England on penalties, so no doubt our team of celebrities representing England will be desperate to win that title back. Can they do it this year?
Here's everything you need to know...
Soccer Aid 2021 air date
Soccer Aid will be aired live on ITV and ITV Hub on 4th September 2021. The match kicks off at 7:30pm at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium. Coverage starts on ITV at 6.30pm.
Tickets are still on sale for the event, with children's tickets starting from £10.50 and adults starting from £21.00.
🚨 Our 10th 𝙎𝙊𝘾𝘾𝙀𝙍 𝘼𝙄𝘿 for @unicef_uk 🚨🗓 Saturday 4 September⏰ 7:30pm 🏟 @ManCity's Etihad Stadium 📺 @ITV @WeAreSTVJune 8, 2021
Who's playing this year?
There's a great line-up for Soccer Aid 2021, as both squads feature a host of celebrities hoping their team will be the winner this year. The England squad has Olly Murs as captain, and he'll be facing off against the World's captain Usain Bolt.
Here's the rest of the players...
Soccer Aid 2021 England Squad
Liv Cooke
James Arthur
Lee Mack
Paddy McGuinness
Chunkz
Mark Wright
Joel Dommett
Mo Farah
Aitch
David James
Gary Neville
Ashley Cole
Paul Scholes
Jamie Redknapp
Fara Williams
Wayne Rooney
Kelly Smith
Emile Heskey
Michael Owen
Soccer Aid 2021 World XI Squad
Kem Cetinay
Ore Oduba
Tom Grennan
Martin Compston
Dermot Kennedy
Yungblud
Chelcee Grimes
Shay Given
Roberto Carlos
Patrice Evra
Pablo Zabaleta
Nigel de Jong
Roman Kemp was also going to be joining the World squad, but had to pull out due to a positive coronavirus test. He confirmed the sad news in a tweet, saying: "I'm absolutely gutted. I've had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing tomorrow night. I'll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC"
I'm absolutely gutted. I've had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night. I'll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC! 🏆 ❤️September 3, 2021
How can we donate to Soccer Aid?
If you'd like to make a contribution to support UNICEF, there are several ways you can do this. ITV have a donation page where you can read more about the charity, and make an online donation via card or PayPal.
Or if you'd prefer to get your hands on some Soccer Aid merchandise this year, Soccer Aid Productions will receive 75% of the sales price of the purchase of jerseys so you'll be contributing as well as getting yourself a shirt to commemorate the game!
