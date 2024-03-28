Spy/Master: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Spy/Master is a Romanian spy thriller set during the Cold War. It stars Alec Secăreanu (Happy Valley) as Victor Godeanu, the Romanian president’s right-hand man who is also a secret agent for the Russians. With his cover about to be blown, Victor defects to the US but must avoid the KGB and his own government’s spooks, while his family face the fall out back home.

This top multi-lingual spy thriller also stars The Mummy’s Parker Sawyers, Deutschland 89’s Svenja Jung and The Trial of Christine Keeler star Aidan McArdle and former Hollyoaks star Nico Mirallegro.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spy/Master on BBC4 and HBO Max….

Spy/Master is six-part series that has already been shown in the US on HBO Max from May 2023, but will now be launching in the UK on BBC4 and BBCiPlayer in spring 2024. When we hear of a UK release date, we’ll post it on here.

Is there a trailer for Spy/Master?

Yes there's a trailer for Spy/Master that follows Soviet spy Victor as he defects to the US and see how his family back home are caught up in the fallout of the biggest defection from the Eastern bloc. Take a look below...

Spy/Master plot

Spy/Master spans one week in the life of Victor Godeanu, the right-hand man and most trusted advisor to Romanian President Nicolae Ceaușescu (Claudiu Bleonț). With his government about to uncover that he’s a secret agent for the Soviets, Victor defects to the US during a diplomatic trip to Germany. It’s huge news for the Americans and Victor is helped by undercover Stasi agent Ingrid Von Weizendorff (Svenja Jung) and up-and-coming CIA agent Frank Jackson (Parker Sawyers). However the Stasi and Romania’s own spies are soon on Victor’s tail, and it looks as though his wife and daughter may face the consequences back home.

Spy/Master action with Victor (Alec Secăreanu, on right) and Frank (Parker Sawyers). (Image credit: BBC)

Spy/Master cast — Alec Secăreanu as Victor Godeanu

Alec Secăreanu plays defector Victor in Spy/Master. He's previously played Darius Knezevic in the third series of Happy Valley and has also starred in Ammonite, Baptiste, Strike Back, God’s Own Country and The Bike Thief.

Who else is starring in Spy/Master?

The Spy/Master cast also includes World on Fire star Parker Sawyers who plays CIA agent Frank Jackson while The Empress’ Svenja Jung is undercover Stasi agent Ingrid Weizendorff, Aidan McArdle (Tell Me Everything) plays Walter Simpson, Nico Mirallagro (Rillington Place) plays John Miller and Connor Lowson is Scott Dunlop. Ana Ularu,, Laurentiu Banescu, Conor Lowson and Alexandra Bob also star.

Behind the scenes and more on Spy/Master

Spy/Master is produced by Proton Cinema and Mobra Films. It was created and written by Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters, with all episodes directed by Christopher Smith and produced by Ioanina Pavel. The executive producers are Johnathan Young, Anke Greifeneder, and Antony Root, and co-producers include Viktória Petrányi and Tudor Reu.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “A classic spy drama set at the height of the Cold War, Spy/Master is an atmospheric, complex thriller, dripping with style and suspense.”