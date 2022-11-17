Sr.: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Robert Downey Jr. documentary

As the titular star of Iron Man, which launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. is rightfully regarded as a modern cinematic icon. The man who gave the Oscar-nominated actor his suffix, his father Robert Downey, who was a movie marvel of his own, although on a much smaller scale.

During the final years of his father's life, Robert Downey Jr. decided to celebrate the filmmaker's miraculous career, as well as his own complicated relationship with him, by shooting their conversations. The result is a documentary simply entitled, Sr.

We've put together everything that you need to know about Sr. right here.

Netflix confirmed that Sr. debuts on the streaming service on Friday, December 2, for global audiences. It is getting a release into select US theaters on Friday, November 18, as well.

Sr. plot

Directed by esteemed documentarian Chris Smith, who previously made Tiger King, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond and Fyre, Sr. sees Robert Downey Jr. paying tribute to his father's chaotic, eclectic and pioneering directorial career.

Robert Downey Sr., who died on July 7, 2021, at the age of 85, was an underground American filmmaker, who in the 1960s made a lot of low budget movies across New York City, which would go on to inspire various modern filmmakers.

Downey Sr.'s most famous film is 1969's Putney Swope, while he also oversaw Chafed Elbows, Greaser's Palace and Too Much Sun, which co-starred his son.

In fact, Downey Jr. starred in many of his father's films, making his acting debut as a puppy in 1970's Pound when he was just 5, before starring in Greasers Palace, Up The Academy, Rented Lips and Hugo Pool.

Here is a synopsis of the documentary from Netflix:

"The film explores Downey Sr.'s life and work, including his influential 1969 satirical comedy, Putney Swope. The documentary also unpacks personal themes ranging from creativity and mortality to fatherhood and generational trauma. Downey Sr.'s relationship with his son, Robert Downey Jr., is a prominent part of the story."

Sr. trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for Sr., which shows the father and son's hilarious camaraderie, explains why Downey Jr. wanted to make the film, while also teasing the deep and difficult subject matter that it'll cover.

Who appears in Sr.?

Robert Downey Jr. is undoubtedly the biggest name involved in Sr. While the star of Zodiac, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Tropic Thunder and Sherlock Holmes, as well as Iron Man, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, is front and center, the film itself focuses on an ailing Downey Sr.

What's especially exciting about Sr. is that it looks destined to show a more vulnerable and candid side of Downey Jr. Especially when it comes to the substance abuse problems that plagued the actor for most of his life, up until 2003.

As well as the pair of Downeys, Sr. also features interviews with the actors Alan Arkin and Sean Hayes, as well as legendary television writer Norman Lear and acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who has regularly cited Downey Sr.'s work as an inspiration. Anderson even cast Downey Sr. in both Boogie Nights and Magnolia.

How to watch Sr.

Sr. streams exclusively on Netflix starting December 2. All you need to log onto the streaming service is a paid subscription. If you want to see if Sr. is playing in theaters near you, check you local movie theaters’ websites or a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab).

Want to watch Robert Downey Sr.'s movies? Many of them are on the Criterion Channel, which you can also access with a paid subscription.