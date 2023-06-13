Staged season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Staged season 3 is coming to BBC One and iPlayer, having previously debuted on BritBox last year.

The lockdown comedy series was a huge success when it first aired in 2020. The series sees David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves), who were due to star in a production of Six Characters In Search Of An Author in the West End before lockdown hit.

What follows is them attempting to rehearse the scene via Zoom, but there's plenty of chaos along the way and the hilarious, bitesize episodes became a huge hit during lockdown and beyond.

This season, it's the first time they're not in lockdown and they now have to navigate a falling out with their director, leading to some misadventures along the way.

The six-episode season launched on BritBox last November. It can now be watched with a premium ITVX subscription.

But if you'd rather watch it when it airs, the first two episodes air back to back from 10:40 pm on BBC One on Wednesday, June 14.

Staged season 3 plot

The official plot for Staged season 3 is: "Things have returned to normal for David and Michael. They have moved on from lockdown and returned to their everyday working life, while Simon's career remains stagnant. His phone does ring, but only to ask if he can get David and Michael back together, and they've made it clear they want nothing more to do with him.

"But Christmas is approaching, and Simon hopes the warmth of the season might soften them to the idea of a radio version of a Dickens classic... but that's as far as Simon's plan has got!"

Staged season 3 cast

David and Georgia Tennant return for Staged season 3. (Image credit: BBC)

David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and director Simon Evans are all back for Staged season 3, where they play fictionalized versions of themselves.

But they're not alone and there are plenty of great guest stars in this season including Neil Gaiman, Jim Broadbent, and Olivia Colman, with returning roles for Ben Schwartz, Adrian Lester, and Nina Sosanya.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly there's no official trailer for Staged season 3 so you'll just have to tune in and see what happens!