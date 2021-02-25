'Stand Up & Deliver' – start date, premise and everything you need to know

Stand Up & Deliver is the latest comedy offering from Channel 4, which sees five celebrities learning the ways of stand up comedy.

They'll be coached by actual comedians who will teach them everything they need to know before taking to the stage and performing in front of a live audience. This special is part of Stand Up to Cancer.

Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 says: “This joyous Fact Ent series is both a masterclass in comedy, and a dramatic test of character. A Reverend, an actress, a politician, a reality star, and a musical legend already sounds like the start of a joke and watching them learn the craft of stand-up from five of the best in the business is brilliantly entertaining.”

When is Stand Up & Deliver on TV?

Stand Up & Deliver airs on Channel 4 on Thursday February 25 at 9pm. It will be available on demand via All4.

What is Stand Up & Deliver about?

According to Channel 4, the synopsis for the special is: “Comedy is no laughing matter, it takes great skill and timing to deliver a stand-up routine. The professionals have years to perfect their art whilst these celebrities have just weeks.

"The five famous faces will be tasked with perfecting their routine alongside their celebrity mentor before performing in a special stand-up performance. Who’ll have the last laugh and get top-billing as Stand Up and Deliver Champion?”

It was commissioned by commissioned by Channel 4’s Head of Factual Entertainment, Alf Lawrie and Commissioning Editor Becky Cadman. It's produced by Lime Pictures.

Who are the celebrities in Stand Up & Deliver?

Reverend Richard Coles, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, former Conservative Party co-Chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn are all taking part in the comedy special.

They'll have help from professional comics too, as David Baddiel, Jason Manford, Judi Love and Zoe Lyons are on hand to offer expert advice and transform these celebrities into epic stand up comedians.