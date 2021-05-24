Supervet Special: Saving My Dog — Noel Fitzpatrick on saving his beloved pet

Supervet Special: Saving My Dog is a very special episode of the long-running C4 series Supervet.

In the one-off, vet Noel Fitzpatrick is left heartbroken when his beloved 13-year-old Border terrier Keira is run over outside the practice.

One of Noel’s colleagues then has to perform surgery on Keira. Then Noel himself has to carry out a life-saving op on Kiera that proves tougher than he imagined.

Here’s everything you need to know about the special...

Supervet Special: Saving My Dog will be shown on Channel 4 on Thursday 27 May at 8pm. It will also be available to watch on All4.

What happens in the documentary?

It follows Noel and his team as they try to save Keira, who was run over last year.

Talking about that day, Noel recalls: “It happened in September 2020, and my whole life flashed in front of me because, if I hadn’t stepped back, the speeding van that hit her would have taken me out, too. I screamed, because when your baby’s crushed in front of you, you think your world has ended.”

Asked if it was a tough decision to decide to perform the surgery himself, Noel replied: “It was easy, because I wouldn’t want anybody else to be taking the responsibility for my own dog. We planned the surgery carefully. I was apprehensive, but once the theatre doors open and you become a surgeon, it’s like flying an aircraft — if you get hit by a gust of wind, you’ve got to deal with it.”

As to what Keira is like, Noel said: “She’s intensely loyal. She flirts with everybody in the practice, and is mischievous, running around creating mayhem! But she’ll also just sit in my office and keep me company.”

Noel went on to talk about how much joy Keira — who has recovered — has brought to his life. “She has given me more love than any other human or animal in the world ever. I’m not married and I don’t have kids, so it’s an extraordinary thing to share that kind of unconditional love. She’s a big joy in my life.”