Tales From The Riverbank with Clare Balding: what happens, locations and all about the new series

Tales From The Riverbank with Clare Balding sees the popular presenter check out some of Britain’s most famous riverways, giving us an insight into the lives of their inhabitants.

From the wildlife that thrives on the rivers’ banks to the people who live and work there, Clare brings us a unique perspective of the UK’s waterways. "There is something truly magical about life on the water and I am looking forward to meeting the people, exploring the landscape and seeing the wildlife that thrives on the banks of our glorious rivers,” says Clare. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my summer than telling tales from the riverbank."

Here’s all you need to know about Tales From The Riverbank on Channel 5…

Tales from the Riverbank with Clare Balding is a six-part series will launch on Channel 5. The release date has yet to be confirmed but we’ll update you on here once it is.

What happens in Tales From The Riverbank with Clare Balding

Tales from the Riverbank sees Clare Balding explore Britain’s rivers, stopping off at famous landmarks and sampling plenty of local delicacies. She’ll take a closer look at the wildlife that calls the river home and meet the people who have made the waterways part of their lives.

Is there a trailer for Tales from the Riverbank with Clare Balding?

No, but if one is released by Channel 5 we’ll post it on this page for you to watch.

All about Clare Balding

Clare Balding is one of Britain’s best-loved TV presenters and covers everything from sporting events such as Wimbledon and the Olympics to big state occasions, such as the Coronation, jubilees and royal weddings. She also presents Crufts, the Boat Race, The Grand National and BBC Sports Personality of the Year and has had cameos in Dream Horse, The Missing Crown Jewels, W1A, Watson and Oliver and Dark Money. Clare is currently on Celebrity Gogglebox with her wife Alice Arnold and in summer 2023 presented a new Channel 5 show Live: Lost Dogs With Clare Balding.