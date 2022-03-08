That Dirty Black Bag: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the western TV show

The spaghetti western is making a comeback with the new TV show That Dirty Black Bag that will have its exclusive eight-episode streaming run in the US, Canada and Australia this spring.

Because That Dirty Black Bag was created by Italian filmmaker Mauro Aragoni and was filmed in Italy (as well as Spain and Morocco) it falls under the genre of spaghetti western. The most famous examples of the spaghetti western come from Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood — A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Want to see if That Dirty Black Bag can live up to the bar of those Leone movies? Here is everything you need to know about That Dirty Black Bag, from when and how you can watch it to who’s starring in it.

That Dirty Black Bag is set to debut for viewers in the US, Canada and Australia on Thursday, March 10, via the AMC Plus streaming service.

The show is an eight-part series, with a new episode debuting every Thursday. That means the finale for That Dirty Black Bag will likely debut on AMC Plus on April 28.

There is no word as of yet on when That Dirty Black Bag is set to debut for UK audiences. Though previous AMC Plus series Kin, starring Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne and Ciarán Hinds, eventually made its way to Prime Video for UK viewers about four months after it wrapped up season 1 on AMC Plus; so that could be a reference point for That Dirty Black Bag.

What is That Dirty Black Bag plot?

Dominic Cooper and Niv Sultan in That Dirty Black Bag (Image credit: Stefano C. Montesi/AMC Plus)

That Dirty Black Bag will be an eight-part series that AMC Networks describes as "a raw, epic and romantic series about the dark side of the Far West" and pays homage to classic spaghetti westerns while also revolutionizing it for modern audiences.

The show will depict an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy, an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill, an infamous, solitary bounty hunter who decapitates his victims and stuffs them in a dirty black bag because he says "heads weigh less than bodies." The tale features bounty hunters, bandits, bloody vendettas and those driven by faith, love and revenge. In this world, there are no heroes, nobody is invincible and predators become the prey.

Who is in That Dirty Black Bag cast?

The two main characters of That Dirty Black Bag are the sheriff Arthur McCoy, who will be played by Dominic Cooper, and the bounty hunter Red Bill, played by Douglas Booth.

Dominic Cooper is best known for his roles in the TV series Preacher and as playing the younger version of Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and Marvel TV shows like Agent Carter and What If…?. The British actor has also appeared in the Mamma Mia movies, The Devil’s Double and Warcraft.

Douglas Booth has starred in the likes of Noah, Romeo and Juliet, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and the Netflix movie The Dirt.

Douglas Booth in That Dirty Black Bag (Image credit: Stefano C. Montesi/AMC Plus)

Additional cast members for That Dirty Black Bag include Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The Miracle), Christian Cooke (The Promise), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers), Rose Williams (Sanditon), Anna Chancellor (The Split), Zoe Boyle (Downton Abbey), Eugene Brave Rock (Wonder Woman 1984) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure).

Is there a That Dirty Black Bag trailer?

There is an official trailer for That Dirty Black Bag and it promises a large-scale western with all the trimmings. Take a look directly below:

How to watch That Dirty Black Bag

That Dirty Black Bag is exclusively available to stream on AMC Plus. Anyone wanting to watch the western series will need to be a subscriber to the streaming service. FYI, a seven-day free trial for AMC Plus is available.

Once you are signed up for AMC Plus, subscribers can watch it through their TVs (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku), computers (macOS, Chrome OS and Windows PC) or mobile/tablet devices (Amazon Fire Tablet, Android phone/tablet and iPhone/iPad).