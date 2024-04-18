The Assembly: how to watch and everything we know about the unique interview with Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen has given many interviews during his illustrious career, but none quite as revelatory as the extraordinary grilling that unfolds in one-off special The Assembly.

Airing during Autism Acceptance Week, BBC1 half-hour show The Assembly sees a cast of 35 interviewers who are autistic, neurodivergent or learning disabled quiz the Welsh star on any subject they like.

From on-screen kisses to giving back an OBE, nothing is off limits, and the result is a no-holds-barred conversation.

Here, Michael reveals how he prepared for the interview of a lifetime. Plus, executive producers Stu Richards and Michelle Singer talk about the inspiration behind the show...

The Assembly — Michael Sheen on what to expect

The Assembly welcomes a panel of 35 people who are who are autistic, neurodivergent or learning disabled to take part in a celebrity interview like no other. Facing their refreshing and original questions is award-winning actor, director and stage star Michael Sheen, 55, who is quizzed on all topics, from his favourite sandwich filling to how he felt when his daughter was born.

"It’s very much unfiltered, which is exciting and nerve-racking!" says The Way director and Good Omens star. "Sometimes when I’m going to be interviewed, I have a vague idea of the questions that will come up. But with this, I really had no clue what I was going to be asked, so I had to be prepared for everything and anything!

"There was a kind of freedom in that, though, because of the unfiltered nature of what was going to happen and not being able to anticipate what might be asked,' says Michael. "For all the difficult questions that were asked at times, it just felt very loving and joyful, and everyone was happy and excited to be there even if people were nervous or had anxiety at times.

"There was a genuine feeling of community and lots of laughter," he adds. "There were so many moments that I’ll never forget."

Michael Sheen faces questions from autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled interviewers. (Image credit: BBC)

The Assembly — Breaking barriers

Michael hopes the interview will be thought-provoking for viewers at home and help break down certain stereotypes or barriers.

"It’s more than just an interview," Michael explains. "There’s still a lot of confusion, ignorance and fear around people with any kind of difference, and I think this show could break down some of those barriers. I hope it will challenge certain stereotypes, but also be entertaining, fun and joyful.

"I was moved by seeing how much some people had to struggle to overcome certain things they were dealing with in order to ask questions at times," he says. "That was uplifting. It’s not about me, though; it’s about that fantastic group of people. But I certainly got a huge amount out of it, and I hope the audience will as well."

The Assembly — French connection

Executive producers Stu Richards and Michelle Singers' disabled-led company Rockerdale Studios adapted the format from popular French series Les Rencontres Du Papotin (aka The A Talks), which has featured President Emmanuel Macron and Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin among its famous guests.

"When I first saw the French show it blew my tiny mind and I immediately thought we needed to bring it to Britain," says Stu. "Shows featuring disabled or neurodivergent people are almost always sad, but this has got fizz, mischief and spice, while also being really profound at time. You’re never asked to feel sad for anyone, either. You just think, 'That’s exactly what I would ask Michael Sheen!'"

Michelle agrees: "There was such an element of excitement, obviously because of Michael Sheen, but also because of the feeling of unpredictability. There's a bit of Lion’s Den-ness about an interview without any safety net, but because of the nature of the collective, nobody's got an agenda. There's no 'gotcha' moment, just pure curiosity... and lots of mischief!"

Ben (left) poses his question to actor Michael Sheen. (Image credit: BBC)

What do we know about Michael Sheen?

Born in Newport, Wales, in 1969, but raised in Port Talbot, actor, director and stage star Michael Sheen, has carved out a career playing real-life public figures, including Prime Minister Tony Blair in The Deal (2003), The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010). What’s more, he’s starred as Kenneth Williams in BBC Four’s Fantabulosa! (2005), David Frost in Frost/Nixon (2008) and Brian Clough in The Damned United (2009).

Michael is also known for the Underworld film series, period drama Masters of Sex (2013-16), and for starring alongside David Tennant in the fantasy series Good Omens (2019-present) and lockdown comedy Staged (2020-22).