'The Cube' 2021 — release date, host, trailer and everything you need to know as the game show returns

The Cube 2021 is heading to ITV, following the success of last year's Million Pound specials which had viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Million Pound Cube, which aired in October 2020, launched with 4.1m viewers and was a huge success for the broadcaster. Now, it's set to return for another round produced by Objective Media Group Entertainment.

OMG Entertainment’s Ed de Burgh said: “We are delighted that The Cube is coming back. This series promises to be another edge of your seat, sweaty-palmed treat for the whole family, with a fiercer than ever Cube looking to put our pairs of contestants through their paces.”

Here's what we know so far...

The Cube 2021 hasn't got a confirmed release date for its new series, but ITV is currently on the hunt for applicants to take part in the high intensity game show.

How can you apply to be on The Cube?

The Cube is looking for contestants, and it's easy to apply. All you need to do is fill in an application form and provide information about yourself and the person you wish to compete with. Due to coronavirus safety requirements, you and your teammate must be from the same household or support bubble.

Applications close on April 30 2021 at 6pm and if you're selected to take part in the show, transport will be provided to you. Filming in the UK will take place on Friday 21 and Thursday 27 May 2021.

How does The Cube work?

The Cube combines physical and mental challenges, putting contestants through their paces to win up to £250,000. Whether it's counting squares, balancing blocks or doing tasks blindfolded, the pressure is on as players only have nine lives to risk across the whole game. Once they're gone, they're gone!

As well as the regular six-part contestant series, there will also be two celebrity specials which will see famous faces trying to beat The Cube and win money for their chosen charities.

Who is hosting The Cube?

Once again, The Cube will be hosted by Phillip Schofield. He says: "It was such a treat to be back in the studio last year, with the pairs of contestants adding a whole new twist on the drama inside the box. This series you’ll see a whole new side to The Cube… get ready to be on the edge of your sofas!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV adds: “The Cube remains a firm favourite with our viewers and with the brilliant Phillip Schofield at the helm, it's guaranteed to be another great series packed with drama, tension and entertainment.”

Is there a trailer for the new series?

Not yet - but watch this space!