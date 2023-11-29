The Death of Bunny Munro: cast, plot and everything you need to know

The Death of Bunny Munro brings rock star Nick Cave’s novel to life and features Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith.

This dark comedy series sees Matt playing the titular Bunny, a door-to-door salesman. After the suicide of his wife Libby, sex addict and lothario Bunny finds himself the sole carer of his nine-year-old son Bunny Junior, with very little idea of how to parent. As the pair embark on a road trip across southern England, Bunny Junior starts to unravel as a result of his grief and Bunny realizes he must rescue his son from his own outdated notions of masculinity.

"To work alongside Nick Cave on The Death of Bunny Munro feels like a great honor. It’s a brilliant exploration of love, grief, and chaos. At its heart a deep, difficult, and tender story about a father and son, coping with loss and change," says Matt Smith.

Nick Cave adds, “Finally, someone with the courage to take on this unholy tale. I am thrilled that Sky and Clerkenwell Films are bringing Bunny to life, in all his flawed glory, and I can think of nobody better than Matt Smith to play him."

Here’s everything we know about the six-part Sky Atlantic series The Death of Bunny Munro…

The Death of Bunny Munro is a six-part series will premiere in 2024 on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. When we find out where US viewers can catch it, we’ll let you know on this page. Similarly, when a release date is announced, we’ll update you on here.

The Death of Bunny Munro plot

Bunny Munro (Matt Smith) is a door-to-door beauty product salesman who tries to seduce any woman he meets. Then, his wife Libby kills herself and Bunny finds himself saddled with his nine-year-old son Bunny Junior. Together the pair embark on an epic road trip across southern England, both dealing with their grief in very different ways. While Bunny tries to bed every woman he can, Bunny Junior spends his time talking to his mother’s ghost and trying to distract himself from the fact his dad is a chaotic mess. As Bunny Junior starts to spiral, Bunny knows he must step in to save his son.

The Death of Bunny Munro cast — Matt Smith as Bunny Munro

Matt Smith plays messed-up dad Bunny. He’s possibly best known for playing The Doctor in Doctor Who and Prince Philip in the first two series of The Crown. Matt also stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon and has appeared in Morbius, Last Night in Soho, The Forgiven and The Street.

The Crown Season 1 with Clare Foy and Matt Smith as the Queen and Prince Phillip. (Image credit: Netflix)

Matt Smith in his Doctor Who days. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Death of Bunny Munro?

The rest of the cast for The Death of Bunny Munro has yet to be named but we’ll update this page as soon as any announcements are made.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but watch this space for us to update...

Behind the scenes

The Death of Bunny Munro begins filming in spring 2024. The six-part series is written by BAFTA winner Pete Jackson (Somewhere Boy) and directed by Isabella Eklöf (Industry, Holiday), based on Nick Cave’s sophomore novel, is produced by Clerkenwell Films in association with Sky Studios. Acclaimed musician and writer Nick Cave also serves as Executive Producer.