The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6: air date, contestants and all we know
The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6 welcomes a new doughty dozen of amateur potters.
The Great British Bake Off style amateur pottery competition The Great British Pottery Throwdown has proved a hit with viewers thanks to its retro soundtrack and beautiful ceramic creations. And now The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6 is here with more clay-based creativity.
Also back as the host, having been temporarily replaced by Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Ellie Taylor after a nasty bike accident, is Derry Girls actor Siobhan McSweeney, who returned to Throwdown duties on crutches last year.
The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6 release date
The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6 starts on Sunday, January 8 at 7.45 pm on Channel 4.
The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6 contestants
Twelve new potters will be vying for the Throwdown crown. Here is who fans will be seeing at the potter's wheel this time around:
CAITLIN, 23 from Glasgow — Medical Student
CHRISTOPHE, 36 from London (originally France) — Architect
DEREK, 57 from Tunbridge Wells (originally Belfast) — Journalist/Editor
FABIOLA, 52 from London (originally Colombia) — Nanny
FLISS, 24 from London — Oil Painter
GEORGE, 27 from Hampshire — Junior Doctor
HELEN, 65 from Kent — Retired Headteacher
JAMES, 44 from Banbury — Art Teacher
JON, 46 from Corsham — Chartered Structural Engineer
LOÏS, 36 from Ramsgate, Kent — Teacher turned jewelry designer
REBECCA, 32 from Scarborough — Teacher
VITHU, 29 from Manchester — Bartender/Waiter
The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6 challenges
As usual, there are plenty of ingenious challenges designed to test the potters’ skills.
"They have to make a trio of flying birds inspired by Hilda Ogden’s ducks on her 'muriel' in Coronation Street," reveals Siobhan. "Then there's an 'abstract' coffee set, and some brilliant tile-making in bathroom week."
The Great British Pottery Throwdown season 6 guests
There are also more professional potters coming to Stoke-on-Trent’s pottery museum to set seriously tough skills tests for the contestants.
"We had a guest potter who has been making chimney pots since he was very young, and does this pie crust design at the top of each pot," reveals Siobhan. "Nobody will see it, so it’s that old-fashioned idea of making something beautiful just for the sake of it."
The Great British Pottery Throwdown’s famous fans and dream celebrity potters
It emerged last year that Hollywood star Brad Pitt was among the show’s admirers. So who would Siobhan like to see on a celebrity Throwdown?
"Seth Rogen makes marvelous pottery, and is very funny and talented," she says of the 40-Year-Old Virgin star. "And I hear on the grapevine that Serena Williams is a potter. With her grace and strength, I can only imagine the marvelous pieces she would make!"
