The Office Australia: release date, plot and everything we know

You've seen it in the UK, in the US, in Canada, in France, in Sweden, in Poland, in India and many more places around the world, and now The Office is getting a brand-new version of the form of The Office Australia which is going to be out soon.

Since the original British series that aired between 2001 and 2003, classic comedy series The Office has been spun-off into over 10 new versions, and the latest takes the workplace drama down under.

Each version of The Office follows the hapless workers of a boring office as they contend with their overly-friendly boss, workplace romances and the threat of their offices shutting down. Exact details vary by region but most are pretty close adaptations of the UK version of The Office.

Although The Office Australia was announced in early 2023, we've been hearing a lot more about it in mid-2024, with a cast list, release date and plotline all announced recently. So here's what we know so far about The Office Australia.

You'll be able to watch the Australian remake of The Office on Friday, October 18, because all eight episodes of the show will be released online on that day. There's no indication of a TV release anywhere in the world.

If that seems like fairly few episodes compared to the mammoth 22-episode seasons of The Office US, just remember that that adaptation began with a 6-episode first season too.

You'll be able to watch The Office Australia in most regions around the world by using the streaming service Prime Video, as it's an original production for Amazon's streaming service.

Prime Video is one facet of an Amazon Prime subscription, and you can see the prices for this below. If you've never signed up before, a 30-day free trial is available so you can test out all the various 'perks' as Amazon calls them.

The one exception to this is the US, with Amazon confirming that it'll air the show everywhere except the States. There's no word on where it'll land.

The Office Australia plot

If you've ever seen one of the versions of The Office, you'll know what to expect from the Aussie remake.

The show centers on a packaging company called Flinley Craddick, and in particular one branch ran by a women called Hannah Howard. When her branch is due to be shut down with its workers made to work from home, Howard begins to concoct elaborate plans and schemes in order to keep her workers to stay in the physical office.

The Office Australia cast

Heading up the cast of The Office Australia, and taking the baton from Ricky Gervais and Steve Carell, is Felicity Ward who plays the boss Hannah Howard.

Ward is a comedian who's mainly known for her live shows but has also had roles in the recent Time Bandits as well as The Inbetweeners 2 and Wakefield.

Amazon has announced who's joining Ward, but not who they'll playing; presumably they'll be the various workers for Flinley Craddick but we'll have to see. Here's the cast list:

Edith Poor (The Power of the Dog)

Steen Raskopoulos (The Duchess)

Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires)

Josh Thomson (How to Please a Woman)

Jonny Brugh (What We Do in the Shadows)

Susan Ling Young (Reckoning)

Raj Labade (Appetite)

Lucy Schmidt (The Pledge)

Zoe Terakes (Talk To Me)

Pallavi Sharda (The Twelve)

Claude Jabbour (Stateless)

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.