The Royal Variety Performance 2022: line-up, host and all we know

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 returns to our screens in December, where a great line-up of acts will be taking to the stage to entertain us once again during the anticipated annual television event.

This big night of entertainment has been a British staple since 1912, bringing together a number of different acts who perform in aid of the Royal Variety Charity (opens in new tab), which assists those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.

Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity, says: "The support from ticket sales for the performance means that the Royal Variety Charity continues to thrive, even given the current economic climate being felt by so many throughout the charitable world."

There have been some great names involved over the years, but what's in store this year, and who's the host? Read on to find out everything you need to know about The Royal Variety Performance 2022.

When is The Royal Variety Performance 2022 on TV?

An air date for The Royal Variety Performance has not been confirmed, but it is expected to air on ITV in December. It is a pre-recorded event and will not be broadcast live.

The show itself takes place on Thursday, December 1 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall, but sadly tickets for the event are already sold out so no more spots are available.

This year, the guests of honor will be Prince Edward and his wife Sophie (Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar) as confirmed by the official Twitter account.

We are thrilled that our Royal guests of honour at this year's Royal Variety Performance will be Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar. pic.twitter.com/d1ocmN8pqhNovember 16, 2022 See more

Who is hosting The Royal Variety Performance 2022?

Lee Mack is the confirmed host for The Royal Variety Performance 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Would I Lie To You team captain and stand-up comedian Lee Mack will host this year's show, with the news confirmed by ITV in November. He is following in the footsteps of other comedians like Jason Manford and Alan Carr, who hosted the show for the previous two years.

Speaking about the opportunity, Lee Mack said: "I was going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honor to be asked to host it but it’s also saved me a few quid. I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them."

Who is performing on The Royal Variety Performance 2022?

Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake will perform this year. (Image credit: ITV)

Every year, the winner of Britain's Got Talent is among the names taking part in the Royal Variety Performance, and this is a partnership that has been going strong ever since Paul Potts won in season 1.

This year, comedian Axel Blake won so he will be taking part in the show, delivering a stand-up routine in front of a live audience and members of the Royal Family. Other comics joining him include Al Murray, Maisie Adam and Omid Djalili.

There's plenty of music to look forward to as world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning artist Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone will be accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir to perform a very special version of Sing during this year's show.

Meanwhile, there will be other great singers such as Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, R&B sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winning Ellie Goulding and pop star Becky Hill.

Eurovision's Sam Ryder joins The Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cast of the musical Cabaret will also take to the stage with an exclusive performance, while Disney’s Newsies will perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month.

Other acts include Cirque Du Soleil, German magic duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus, and a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, so there's something for everyone!

Is there a trailer?

No, there are no trailers or teasers available for The Royal Variety Performance as it has not been filmed yet! We'll keep you updated if anything is released.