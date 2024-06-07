The Supervet 2024: release date, host, animals, epsiodes and everything we know

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick returns to help save the lives of more much-loved pets as The Supervet.

They say not all heroes wear capes and that’s certainly true of The Supervet 2024 star Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, the veterinary surgeon who became a household name as TV’s The Supervet, performing cutting-edge surgeries to save the nation's pets.

Celebrating 10 years on Channel 4 this year, the much-loved show returns with its 19th - yes, really! - season.

Here's everything we know about The Supervet 2024...

The Supervet returns for a brand-new five-parter on Thursday, June 13 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly in the same slot and will also be available online at Channel 4.

The Supervet 2024 episode guide

Episode 1 - Thursday, June 13

The series kicks off with a special episode devoted to rescue animals - old and new - who've passed through the doors of Surrey clinic, Fitzpatrick Referrals. Animals featured include rescue whippet Wobble, who at only a year old in 2015 was wobbling due to a compression fracture in her neck and German shepherd rescue Bran, who first came to Fitzpatricks in 2019 and received an innovative custom total hip replacement - the first of its kind for a three-legged dog

Episode 2 - Thursday, June 20

Be prepared for cuteness overload, as this episode is dedicated entirely to... puppies! It's a poignant episode for Noel, who pays tribute to his beloved border terrier Keira, who passed away in 2022. As well as revisiting past puppies treated at Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey, the episode also sees Noel meet a new patient, a poorly pup who brings back memories of his late companion…

"Keira was the love of my life. She’d passed just before we filmed this special and a border terrier puppy - named Keira by her family in honour of my Keira - was brought in,’ Noel says of the seven-month-old, who’s in surgery after sustaining a front leg fracture in a fall. I was still heartbroken but I felt a moral compulsion to pop into surgery, where I shared tips that ultimately fixed Keira puppy. Afterwards, though, I was pretty tearful."

As Keira puppy recovers, an emotional Noel takes her to Keira’s grave, situated in the grounds of the clinic. "It seemed appropriate - like there was this 'symmetry in the universe' in taking Keira puppy to meet my Keira," explains Noel. "It gave my colleagues and the family comfort to know that this puppy named Keira had brought solace and peace to me, too."

Noel’s hopeful his best friend’s spirit will live on… "Keira puppy’s family send me emails entitled 'Keira’s Adventures', and I’m always excited to hear how she’s loving life," says Noel. "My Keira represented pure, unconditional love and, shining that light back out into the world through Keira puppy is a marvellous blessing."

All smiles: Noel with his new friend, Keira puppy. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What animals are featured in The Supervet: Rescue Special?

As well as catching up with whippet Wobble - so-called because of how a compression fracture in her neck affected her movement - Noel treats new patient Pretzel, a seven-week-old kitten with twisted hind legs, found abandoned in early 2022 by veterinary nurse Nicole, who worries that, without surgery, Pretzel will be put to sleep…

"Nicole and her colleagues raised cash for Pretzel’s surgery via a crowd-funding campaign," says Noel, 56. "The kitten was going to have two procedures - we needed a frame to straighten her legs, which we couldn't do with a plate, then we needed a plate to stabilise her legs but then her tendons wouldn't work. So, in total, she had three very complex surgeries."

As Pretzel makes a full recovery, foster mum Nicole decides to adopt her feline friend…

"To many, it would be considered inconceivable that Pretzel was treatable but, two years on, she’s doing great; Pretzel is super happy and so is Nicole," says Noel. "While all Supervet stories are tinged with sadness, there’s always hope in the connection families have with these companion animals. It’s in that connection we become the most human. I know that when my cat Ricochet snuggles his nose against my chin, the world seems infinitely better."

Noel performs three surgeries on Pretzel the kitten. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Has The Supervet really been running for 10 years?

Yup! We can't believe it either. Noel on the other hand was quietly confident The Supervet would reach this major milestone?

"Well, it would be easy to quip: ‘Oh no, I never thought the show would go this far’ but, actually, I did! Why? Because I have hope. And there's still much more work to do."

Could The Supervet run for another 10 years?

That decision will be one for a broadcaster like Channel 4 - but Noel assures us he'd be 'always up for it'.

"I want to spread this forcefield of love that I feel from animals out into the world and hopefully make it a better place," he says. "We need to be the change we want to see."

Is there a trailer for The Supervet 2024?

No, sadly not, but if Channel 4 release one we will add it to this guide.

Make an appointment to see The Supervet on Thursdays from June 13 at 8pm on Channel 4.