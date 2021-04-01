'The World's Most Scenic River Journeys' — everything you need to know about the Channel 5 travel show

The World's Most Scenic River Journeys follows the success of The World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys on Channel 5, which explored some of the most iconic railways by talking to those who travel on, work on and live beside them.

The World's Most Scenic River Journeys will take on a similar format, this time exploring the waterways of the world.

If you're looking for a great new show to tame your travel bug while holidays are a no-go, then this is the programme for you.

Here is everything you need to know about The World's Most Scenic River Journeys...

When is The World's Most Scenic River Journeys on?

The World's Most Scenic River Journeys is a six-part series which starts on Friday April 2 at 8pm on Channel 5.

The series will air at the same time each week and you can catch up on missed episodes on My5.

What is The World's Most Scenic River Journeys about?

This inspiring travel show will explore some of the most famous rivers in the world, bringing you beautiful scenery along with the calming and relaxing tones of narrator Bill Nighy.

The first episode will take us on a journey down the Niagara River, before arriving at the world-famous Niagara Falls, where three-quarters of America's surface water thunders down a 180-foot-drop.

But as The World's Most Scenic River Journeys reveals, there is much more to this famous landmark than being a tourist hotspot. The show will also look at rock formations, deep gorges and some of the pretty towns dotted along the river.

Episode two will take viewers to River Spey in Scotland, following the water as it begins in the Cairngorm Mountains and flows down through magnificent scenery including the ancient Rothiemurchus Forest and Ballindalloch Castle.

We will also meet some of the people who love the river including wild swimmers, landowners, rangers and a fly-fishing teacher.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will update this page if one is released.