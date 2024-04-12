Under Paris: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the shark movie

Under Paris is an all-action French-language thriller on Netflix which sees a shark terrorise Paris during a major sporting event. And given that it’s set in the summer of 2024, when Paris is hosting the Olympics, it might feel a little close to home for those competing!

The movie, which is being described by some fans as the French Jaws, stars Bérénice Bejo as Sophia, a brilliant scientist who learns from a young environmental activist called Mika (played by Léa Léviant) that a huge shark has made its way from African waters to France. And when the beast breaks into the river Seine and starts terrorising the Parisian public, the pair must join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander (played by Nassim Lyes) to avoid a bloodbath.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix film Under Paris…

The Under Paris poster! (Image credit: Netflix)

Under Paris will premiere worldwide on Netflix from Wednesday June 5 2024.

Is there a trailer for Under Paris?

Yes! The Under Paris trailer shows a shocked Sophia locating the shark in Paris less than 24 hours before an international triathlon is due to start. “It will be carnage,” she predicts, and it looks as though she might be right. Take a look below...

Under Paris plot

Under Paris follows grieving scientist Sophia, who discovers that a giant shark has invaded the Seine river just before an international triathlon is due to take place. While the authorities are reluctant to believe her, Sophia knows she must act fast to avoid tragedy.

Under Paris cast — Bérénice Bejo as Sophia

Bérénice Bejo plays Sophia in Under Paris, who is a scientist desperate to save Paris from a man-eating shark. Bérénice previoulsy played Christiana in the 2001 movie A Knight’s Tale and Peppy Miller in The Artist. She has also starred in Sisterhood, Another End, A Bookshop in Paris and The Past.

Bérénice Bejo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Léa Léviant as Mika

Léa Léviant plays activist Mika in Under Paris. She stars in the French series Mortel and has also been in Belle Fille, Savage Days and I Am Not An Easy Man.

Nassim Lyes as Adil

Nassim Lyes plays river cop Adil in Under Paris. He’s also been in Julia, Birds of Paradise. All Time High and Mayhem!

Who else is starring in Under Paris?

Udner Paris also stars Anaïs Parello, Iñaki Lartigue and José Antonio Pedrosa Moreno.