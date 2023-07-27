Vanishing Act: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Vanishing Act is a three-part dramatization that shows the true story of Melissa Caddick, an Australian financial advisor who vanished after embezzling tens of millions of pounds.

It was a tale that captivated Australia back in 2020 and now this Australian-made drama tells the bizarre circumstances behind the disappearance of glamorous swindler Melissa.

Wentworth Prison star Kate Atkinson plays Melissa Caddick, the con artist who made millions from a fraudulent Ponzi scheme. The drama will show how she vanished into thin air after she was busted, leaving behind her husband and teenage son. With Melissa’s fate still unknown, it starts with the grisly beach discovery of her trainer, containing her severed foot, then goes back in time to explore the three main theories about what might have happened to her.

So here our guide to everything you need to know about Vanishing Act…

The three-part series Vanishing Act will premiere in the UK on ITVX from Thursday August 3 2023. It may well arrive on ITV1 at a later date. The drama was first aired in Australia in 2022 under the title Underbelly: Vanishing Act. We will update if there's a US air date.

Is there a Vanishing Act trailer?

Yes there's a trailer from when Vanishing Act was released in Australia in 2022. Take a look below.

Vanishing Act plot

Vanishing Act follows 49-year-old Melissa Caddick who fled her luxury home in Sydney when she heard she was being investigated for major fraud. She had been busted for swindling up to 40 million Australian dollars from her friends, family and rich clients. Melissa went for a run and then, several months later, her trainer was found still containing her severed foot. This sparked global speculation but this drama explores the three main theories – that she was murdered by gangsters, that she jumped to her death from a clifftop and that she cut off her own foot and went on the run.

Vanishing Act cast — Kate Atkinson as con artist Melissa Caddick

The main star of Vanishing Act is Australian actress Kate Atkinson who plays con artist Melissa Caddick.

“It’s about a woman who, for whatever reason, wanted to be someone other than she was and that manifested in needing materialistic belongings,” says Kate Atkinson. “She's charming. She's compelling, charismatic and she could convince people of something that patently did not exist. The biggest challenge is to not feel pressured to give the audience what they want or who they think Melissa is because none of us know. And this is not a truth telling, it’s not a documentary. It's part of the nature of the show that we’re teasing out every version of this possible story and intriguing people with their own notions — and everyone has their own theory about what may or may not have happened. But it’s also important to remember that there’s a real world story out there beyond the mythologising of this person. There’s still a human cost to what happened and a lot of hurt.”

* Kate Atkinson has previously played Vera Bennett in the series Wentworth Prison and has also starred in Jack Irish, Molly, Offspring, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and The Doctor Blake Mysteries.

Kate Atkinson playing con artist Melissa Caddick. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in Vanishing Act?

Here's the remaining cast for Vanishing Act....

Jerome Velinsky plays Anthony Koletti

Hairdresser-turned-DJ Anthony is Melissa’s much younger husband, who reports her missing after she fails to return from a morning run. But how much does he know about her disappearance, and could he be involved? Jerome played Dracula in We Will Be Monsters and has starred in Doctor Doctor and Funhouse.

Maya Stange is Angie Beyersdorf

Melissa’s childhood friend unwittingly gets caught up in Melissa’s scam when she invests her entire life savings with her trusted best pal, but ends up losing everything. Maya has had roles in Wolf Creek, Love Child and The Messenger.

Colin Friels plays George K

One of Melissa’s rich clients, George is an underworld gangster who has bags full of laundered cash he wants to invest. But he also threatens her with violence if things go wrong. Colin has been in Water Rats, Total Control and Pieces of Her.

Tai Hara is Vincent Lee

Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigator Vincent begins to suspect that Melissa is operating an illegal Ponzi scheme and organises a raid on her home, seizing millions in jewellery and handbags. Tai played Andy Barrett in Home and Away and has also starred in Madame Secretary and Colin From Accounts.