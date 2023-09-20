Virtually Impossible: release date, premise, host, trailer and everything we know

Virtually Impossible is a brand new VR game show fronted by YouTube star Joe Sugg which sees seven contestants walk through a childlike assault course as fast as they can — but there's a twist.

All of the contestants are in virtual reality, transforming this simple course into their worst nightmare and making simple tasks Virtually Impossible.

Joe Sugg said: “Virtually Impossible is an extremely exciting project that we have been developing for some time. It’s amazing to be working with Sony Pictures Television and Stellify Media and finally seeing it all come to fruition. I’m sure it will bring surprise, entertainment and emotion to everyone at home."

Here's everything you need to know about Virtually Impossible...

Joe Sugg will launch the game show on his YouTube channel ThatcherJoe on Sunday, September 24 at 4pm.

What happens in Virtually Impossible?

Contestant Daniel walking across a bridge with a VR headset on. (Image credit: Stellify Media)

Stellify Media released an official synopsis about the game show.

"Joe Sugg will launch the game show on his YouTube channel, as he hosts seven contestants through a childlike assault course as quickly as possible. All very straightforward except for one catch — all the contestants are in VR and this simple course now becomes their worst nightmare. From monsters in mazes to terrifying zip wires Joe serves up simple tasks that become Virtually Impossible."

The VR has been curated and bespoke built for the project by the cutting-edge immersive tech company, AiSolve Limited, led by the co-founder and tech visionary, Prajay Kamat.

Prajay Kamat said: “Nothing excites us more than being part of a project that is the “first of its kind” so the ideation for the Virtually Impossible concept, a unique game show format, was something right up our street. As the tech partners, it was an amazing experience to work with the creative spearheads, Sony and Stellify Media, to see the vision of bringing the best of immersive tech and digital entertainment together become a reality.”



Virtually Impossible host

Virtually Impossible host Joe Sugg. (Image credit: Stellify Media)

Virtually Impossible is hosted by YouTube sensation, presenter and author Joe Sugg, who shot to fame in 2012 after posting videos on his YouTube channel ThatcherJoe, which has since accumulated over 7 million subscribers.

Joe now has over 25 million followers across his three channels, which consists of vlogs, pranks, impressions, and gaming. He is the author of the hit graphic novel series Username: Evie, which was one of the fastest selling graphic novels of all time.

He also wrote, starred and executive produced the travelogue specials Joe and Caspar: Hit the Road and Hit the Road USA, with best friend and fellow YouTuber Caspar Lee.

In 2018, Joe was a finalist in Strictly Come Dancing alongside his girlfriend Dianne Buswell and made his West End debut as Ogie in Waitress in 2019. He landed his first major acting role in the BBC drama The Syndicate in 2021.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the official trailer below where seven contestants take on the tricky assault course...