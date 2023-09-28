How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 online or on TV

Shantay, you stay! The Queen of Drag returns to UK screens on Thursday, September 28 when you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 online and from wherever you are. There are ten new queens in the Werk Room, all ready to impress Ru and the other judges in a bid to be crowned as the UK's freshest drag superstar.

You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Ru's new squirrel friends will be splitting, tricking, dropping and lip syncing for their lives through ten themed weeks of absurd gloriousness, all looking to avoid hearing those fateful words... now sashay away.

There are queens competing from across England, from the 20-year-old DeDeLicious and Geordie tart with a heart Michael Marouli, to the puntastic Kate Butch and polish princess Alexis Saint Pete.

And if one episode per week wasn't enough drag for you, this year sees new sister show The After Shave follow each episode on BBC Three. Hosted by last year's winner Danny Beard, the show will (to quote the BBC) "be serving up their take on all of the latest Drag Race UK drama, and spilling the tea with that week’s eliminated queen in an exclusive backstage interview".

Ready for more Ru? Here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 from anywhere in the world as we spill the tea on all you need to know below.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 in the UK

The BBC is airing RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 on BBC Three at 9 pm every Thursday night. All ten episodes will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

Sister show The After Shave with previous winner Danny Beard will follow immediately afterwards on BBC Three and on demand on iPlayer.

BBC Three and iPlayer are free to watch for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK in the US

US RuPaul fans can watch Drag Race UK using Wow Presents Plus.

Episodes will drop on Thursdays at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, with the season premiere set for Thursday, September 28.

A subscription to Wow Presents Plus will cost you $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually. Either will net you access to the UK series and back catalog, together with loads more Drag Race iterations from around the globe.

You can watch Wow Presents Plus on loads of devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android devices, Xbox One consoles and select Samsung smart TVs.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK in Australia

Just like in the US, you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK in Australia on Wow Presents Plus.

The price of the service Down Under is $7.38 a month or $73.92 for a whole year, with examples of the devices you can stream on listed in the US section above.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 hits the screens — both in the UK on the BBC and around the world on Wow Presents Plus — on Thursday, September 28.

It's set for a ten episode run, which means the season 5 finale will be on November 30.

All you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Who are the contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5? There are ten queens in all looking to come through to be crowned the UK’s next Drag Race superstar: Alexis Saint-Pete, 29, London

Banksie, 23, Manchester

Cara Melle, 26, London

DeDeLicious, 20, Kent

Ginger Johnson, 34, County Durham

Kate Butch, 26, Buxton

Michael Marouli, 39, Newcastle

Miss Naomi Carter, 23, Doncaster

Tomara Thomas, 25, Hartlepool

Vicki Vivacious, 36, Cornwall

Who are the judges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5? Along with the Queen of Drag RuPaul himself, it's the usual cast of regular judges for season 5 — so that's Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. As ever, there will also be a variety of celebrity guest judges over the course of the ten episodes, with the following all confirmed to appear during season 5: Carol Vorderman

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Yasmin Finney

Suranne Jones

Kristen McMenamy

Karen Hauer

Aisling Bea

Joel Dommett

Edward Enninful

Alexandra Burke

Cush Jumbo

Daphne Guinness