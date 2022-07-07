Wedding Season: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

Wedding Season is the latest summer romance film centered around that popular time of year where everyone seems to be getting married and follows an unlikely duo as they try to navigate this awkward period together.

With their friends and peers all tying the knot, Wedding Season tells the story of Asha and Ravi who are facing immense pressure from their families to find a spouse so they can have their own big weddings of their own, and neither are too happy about the constant barrage of questions.

As a result of this, the two pretend to be a couple to try and appease their parents but encounter some complications along the way when their feelings about each other start to change.

The film was directed by Failure to Launch's Tom Dey from a screenplay by Shiwani Srivastava, and stars Life of Pi's Suraj Sharma.

Here's everything you need to know about Wedding Season before it lands on Netflix this August...

Wedding Season is released globally on Netflix on August 4, 2022. It is not expected to have a cinema release.

The film joins other romantic Netflix releases such as Love & Gelato and Love Sarah which both dropped on the streaming service recently, so there are plenty of great romance stories to enjoy.

Wedding Season is my first as a producer in this land of dreams-Hollywood. Grateful! ❤️🙏🏽 Happy coincidence that the film releases in the week of my 6th anniversary in America. #weddingseasonnetflix @netflixgolden #weddingfilm #immigrantstories @RealImagine @RealRonHoward pic.twitter.com/gTzAaPFyBqJuly 6, 2022 See more

Wedding Season plot

The official plot by Netflix reads: "Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be."

Set against a backdrop of wedding planning, invites and mingling, the film will explore what happens when two people who fake a romance actually end up falling for each other and they're unable to hide their true feelings!

Wedding season cast

Wedding Season stars Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda dancing together. (Image credit: Netflix)

Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda star as Ravi and Asha and they're joined by Rizwan Manji, Veena Sood, Arianna Afsar, Sean Kleier, and, Rakhee Morzaria Manoj Sood who complete the cast.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer for Wedding Season has been released where you can get a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming romantic drama where we're introduced to both lead characters and what they're like as people.

We learn that Asha's mum has been trying to arrange dates for her behind her back and that's where she meets Ravi and they learn they have very different schedules. Asha has a high-flying job and no free time, whereas Ravi has taken a break from work and is a lot freer.

The two start faking a relationship to please wedding guests, but soon start to fall for each other, and you can watch the trailer below!