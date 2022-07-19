White Bird: A Wonder Story — release date, trailer and everything we know about the movie

The Wonder series is continuing its message of kindness with White Bird: A Wonder Story, a new 2022 movie set to hit theaters in the fall. Like its predecessor, White Bird is based on a novel from R.J. Palacio.

Wonder was a hit when it was released in 2017. The movie scored an 85% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and drew in more than $300 million from the worldwide box office. The story of young Augie was about kindness and acceptance, a theme that is going to continue with this spiritual sequel.

Here is everything that we know about White Bird: A Wonder Story.

White Bird: A Wonder Story has a release date of October 14 in the US and the UK. Interestingly, that is the same week that Halloween Ends is slated to come out, so White Bird can be an alternative choice for kids or for anyone who isn’t a horror fan.

What is the White Bird: A Wonder Story plot?

Based on the graphic novel White Bird (opens in new tab) from R.J. Palacio, the movie adaptation is being described as the next chapter in the "choose kind" movement that Wonder helped kickstart. Here is the official synopsis for the movie from Lionsgate studio:

"In White Bird: A Wonder Story, we follow Julian, who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother risks everything to keep her safe."

The script is being written by Mark Bomback, who has previously written Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Art of Racing in the Rain and the TV series Defending Jacob.

Who is in the White Bird: A Wonder Story cast?

Bryce Gheisar returns to the role of Julian after playing the character in 2017’s Wonder. He is joined in the present day storyline with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, who plays his grandmother.

The majority of the story takes place during World War II, with Ariella Glaser playing Sara, the younger version of Mirren’s character, and Orlando Schwerdt as Julien. This is only the second credit for Glaser, per IMDb, with her lone other credit being in the 2019 movie Radioactive. Schwerdt is also a relative newcomer, with only a handful of credits prior to White Bird, most notably in The True History of the Kelly Gang.

The veteran among the young actors is Gillian Anderson, who is playing Julien’s mother, Vivienne. Anderson is a fan-favorite for her work on The X-Files, but she has been lauded by many critics in recent years for her performances as influential political figures, including Margaret Thatcher in The Crown and Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady.

Is there a White Bird: A Wonder Story trailer?

Get a look at White Bird: A Wonder Story for yourself with the official trailer for the movie below:

Who is the White Bird: A Wonder Story director?

Veteran director Marc Forster is behind White Bird: A Wonder Story. Forster has directed a handful of movies that have tugged at the heartstrings like White Bird hopes to do, including Finding Neverland, The Kite Runner and Christopher Robin. Some of his other credits include Monster’s Ball, Stranger Than Fiction, Quantum of Solace and World War Z.

White Bird: A Wonder Story photos

How to watch Wonder

If you want to catch up with the original movie Wonder is available to rent through digital on-demand.