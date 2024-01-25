Wizards of Waverly Place sequel: cast, plot and everything we know

Disney Channel favorite Wizards of Waverly Place could be coming back to our screens soon.

The original Disney Channel Wizards of Waverly Place sitcom ran for four seasons and a movie between 2007 and 2012 plus the follow-up special, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex. It was a popular hit throughout its run, and rumors about some sort of revival or continuation for the magical sitcom have been rumbling for years. And this time, everything is what it seems, as Disney has made a move to bring the show back!

In mid-January, Deadline reported that Disney Branded Television had ordered a pilot episode for a Wizards of Waverly Place follow-up which is being executive produced by original stars, Selena Gomez and her on-screen brother, David Henrie, both of whom will reprise their roles as wizards Alex and Justin Russo, too.

Here's everything we know about the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel right now.

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when the Wizards of Waverly Place follow-up will be coming our way.

As and when we get a clearer idea of when we might lay eyes on the revival, we'll be sure to include that news here.

Wizards of Waverly Place sequel plot

Per the Deadline report, we have an outline for what the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series will be about.

The series is written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (who also brought us another family sitcom follow-up in the form of Raven's Home). It reintroduces us to Justin Russo, who has abandoned his magical past, opting instead for an ordinary life with his family.

However, sometime after a mysterious incident at WizTech (the magical school they used to occasionally attend in the original show), a powerful young wizard, Billie, arrives at Justin's door, in desperate need of some training to channel their abilities. So, Justin decides to reconnect with his past in order to ensure the future of the Wizarding World.

Elinoff and Thomas are also serving as executive producers alongside Henrie and Gomez.

Who's in the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel cast?

We know that Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie will once again star as Justin Russo; Henrie will be a series regular for the new sequel show.

Selena Gomez is due to guest star in the pilot as his sister, Alex, though it's unclear whether that means she'll return for more magical mishaps or not throughout the show. Currently, we don't yet know whether other members of the original cast will reprise their roles just yet.

As for new cast members, the series will feature Janice LeAnn Brown (Just Roll With It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat), and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess). LeAnn Brown plays Billie, the powerful new wizard Justin takes under his wing; Thiele will play Justin's oldest son, Roman Russo, and Gianopulos plays Justin's wife, Giada.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet; it's too early for a trailer to be out just yet. If and when one arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.