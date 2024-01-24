WWE Raw on Netflix: everything we know

The Pro wrestling show will have a new home in the new future.

WWE Raw on Netflix marks a seismic shift for the professional wrestling show. For the first time since it arrived 31 years ago, Raw is about to move away from linear TV and hit the streaming world in a deal which is reportedly worth $5 billion.

Thanks to a new statement from Netflix and TKO Group (the owner of WWE), we now know that the three-hour show that helped launch the careers of stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena has a new home.

"This deal is transformative", TKO President and COO said in a statement. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscapes, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix".

Below, you can find out all the key components of the deal, including when WWE Raw will move to Netflix, whether other WWE brands will be shifting over, and more from the initial WWE Raw Netflix deal.

The new deal will see Netflix become the exclusive new home of Monday Night Raw in the US, the UK, Canada, and Latin America (among other territories) from January 2025, meaning you can look forward to streaming the weekly wrestling show alongside all the best Netflix shows starting next year.

The landmark partnership will see Netflix becoming Raw's new home for the next 10 years, with the option for the streamer to exit the partnership after five years if things don't work out. (per The Guardian) .

A specific changeover date hasn't been confirmed; as and when it is, we'll be sure to include it here. In the meantime, Raw will continue to air from 8 pm ET on USA Network and Tuesdays at 1 am on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

WWE Raw is coming to Netflix!Starting in January 2025, @Netflix will exclusively stream #WWERaw (in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America) every single week, all year long! https://t.co/SOSACjfp7w pic.twitter.com/lTdSXMep9KJanuary 23, 2024 See more

Are other WWE shows coming to Netflix?

The new agreement looks to have an even bigger impact outside of the United States. As part of the agreement, Netflix will also become the new home for all WWE shows and specials outside of the US, including the other weekly shows, SmackDown and NXT, along with premium Live Events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble.

Plus, WWE's award-winning documentaries, original series and future projects will also be available on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025, too.

WWE President Nick Khan said of the deal: "In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling. We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal and ever-growing fan base".

What is Raw?

If you're unfamiliar with the brand but news of the Netflix acquisition has piqued your interest,

Described by Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria: "Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live-action 52 weeks a year", the long-running Monday night show is one of the WWE's flagship productions, and has been entertaining millions for decades.

The Raw brand debuted in 1993 and has aired ever since, producing more than 1600 episodes to date. Raw was considered ground-breaking when it launched. Unlike other wrestling shows that featured taped matches, Raw was a show shot and aired to a live audience, with multiple camera angles of in-ring action playing out as it happened.

Since the show's 1000th episode aired in 2012, the show has followed a three-hour format.