You & Me — start date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

You & Me is a new relationship drama set to air on ITV. It's written by newcomer Jamie Davis and produced by ITV Studios label, Happy Prince. The series has been described as a romantic comedy that has the hooks and twists of a thriller.

Speaking about the new three part drama, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Creative Director of Happy Prince said: "Jamie’s writing is filled with such humour, heart and soul — so it feels fitting that You & Me is the first commission for Happy Prince. It’s properly joyful and inspiring to work with Russell again and begin a creative relationship with a talent like Jamie".

Here's what we know so far...

You & Me has not got a confirmed release date yet, but filming is set to begin this summer. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know when you can watch it on ITV.

What is You & Me about?

You & Me is told over two separate timelines as we see the story before and after for main characters Ben, Jess and Emma. Ben has the worst time of his life on the day he becomes a father, Jess misses a bus which changes her life forever, and the day Emma gets offered her dream job her nightmare begins.

Across three 60 minute episodes, it focuses on parents and children, siblings and exes, sex and friendship and how it’s possible to move on from devastating trauma and learn to love again.

Speaking about the script, executive producer Russell T Davies, who recently enjoyed a huge hit with It's a Sin, said: "I read 100s of scripts, but this one shone out from the rest. It’s an honour to help Jamie get this to the screen — it’s funny, fast, clever and heart breaking, everything you want a drama to be!"

Who stars in You & Me?

Casting has not yet been announced for You & Me, but we can't wait to find out who'll be playing the roles of Ben, Jess and Emma.

Series writer Jamie Davis revealed: "As a writer, my aim is to tell authentic stories with heart and humour. To be telling a love story that mixes the genres of romantic comedy, domestic drama and thriller is incredibly exciting — and to be doing so with people of such calibre, talent and renown on my first commission is more than I could ever have wished for."