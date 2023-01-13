Zoey 102: cast, plot and everything we know

Zoey 102 is heading our way soon, with the new movie picking up 15 years after the original series finished on Nickelodeon. So if you've missed Zoey and the gang, you don't have long to wait!

The series will be set in the present day and will follow the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding, where fans will be able to find out what's happened to the beloved characters since they graduated.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays lead character Zoey Brooks, said: "I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon."

Here's everything we know about Zoey 102 so far...

We don't have a confirmed release date yet, but we do know that Nickelodeon has started production on the new movie. It is scheduled for release later this year exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Zoey 102 plot

We don't know much about the Zoey 102 plot just yet, but we do know that it will see the now adult cast attending a wedding and catching up following their time at high school.

In the original series, we saw the first wave of female students enrolling at the Pacific Coast Academy, a prestigious boarding school that used to only be for male students, and naturally, the sudden change came as an adjustment and caused some drama!

We will update you if any further plot details are added, we'll just have to wait patiently to see what's in store.

Zoey 102 cast

Good news for Zoey 101 fans, the movie will reunite the original cast and we will see Jamie Lynn Spears joined by Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barrett), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

Erin Sanders recently shared a sneak peek on her Instagram account of the Zoey 102 script, but so far everyone's being tight lipped about what's in store!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet... watch this space!

The original Zoey 101 series is available to watch on Paramount Plus, with the movie following later this year.