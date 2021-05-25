Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria's going to ask Luke to move in with her!

Emmerdale spoilers: As Victoria plans her future with Luke is something lurking which will spoil it?

Victoria Sugden wants to get serious with Luke in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's been a long road back to happiness for Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) who bore a child, Harry, after being raped by Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie) in 2019.

She went on to find love with her rapist brother Luke (Max Parker).

And though it understandably took her a minute to settle into things, she's now happy being a mum and wants Luke to move in with her!

Luke is the brother of the man who raped Victoria Sugden and fathered her child Harry

Ethan (Emile John) gets wind of the possibility of Luke moving in and is unsettled… Is something about to come along and ruin Vic's shot at a happy-ever-after with Luke?

Ethan's unsettled by talk of Luke moving in with Vic

Ryan's (James Moore) getting nowhere with Mack (Lawrence Robb) who's stolen from Pollard (Chris Chittell) and is refusing to return the OAP's treasured item.

Mack's stolen Pollard's beloved dead wife's Val's coat

Pollard's in a fix with the women in his life.

In his heart of hearts he still wants to be with his ex, Faith (Sally Dexter), but he doesn't want to hurt Brenda.

In turmoil, the love-torn OAP isn't in the mood when dodgy Mack turns up and 'offers' to give back Val's coat if Pollard will drop the charges against Aaron (Danny Miller)!

Mack offers to return the coat he stole from Pollard if the OAP will drop the assault charges against Aaron

Absolutely aghast at Mack's cheek, a stand off erupts and sees Pollard slump to the ground, crippled by an attack of angina! Will Mack help him?

Pollard is gripped by an attack of angina and falls to the ground… will Mack help him?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.