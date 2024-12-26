3 winners and 2 losers on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2024

Some characters on The Bold and the Beautiful had a better 2024 than others. From breakups to illnesses to a double murder and a coup, fans have been treated to quite the gamut of stories this year.

As 2024 comes to a close, Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are stronger than ever while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship is collapsing before our eyes. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) fled Los Angeles to Paris, only to get engaged to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Relationships continue to come and go on the long-running soap and we expect to see more of that in the new year.

With the end of the year drawing close, we're looking back at some of the year's big winners and also the biggest losers. These characters went through a lot already; some will step into 2025 with lots to look forward to while others will be wishing they could stay in the past.

Winner: Bill Spencer

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had been living largely off the page since Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was released from prison almost two years ago. The billionaire thought he had everything he needed in life until a chance meeting at Il Giardino brought Poppy (Romy Park) back into his life. Bill met Poppy at a music festival two decades prior and though they only spent one night together, it was a night neither one forgot.

When Bill was introduced to Poppy's daughter, Luna (Lisa Yamada), he was eager to welcome the young woman into the fold. He wanted to adopt her formally and create a happy little family unit. His dream was shattered when Luna turned out to be a homicidal maniac, of course, but for a while he was very happy.

We have Bill on our list of winners because the whole experience gave him some precious insight about family. He admitted to Katie (Heather Tom) that she's the love of his life and he's working to carve out a deeper relationship with their son, Will (Crew Morrow). Though Katie told him their relationship was likely over, we're willing to bet that the New Bill is ready to tackle love in 2025 with a fresh new perspective.

Winner: Dr. Taylor Hayes

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) arrived in Los Angeles thinking she was about to die of heart disease when in fact she was suffering from broken heart syndrome. Taylor revealed her secret to Ridge, who ensured that his ex-wife had the best doctors and treatments available. Upon discovering that she's not dying, Taylor decided to live life to its fullest, taking the time to settle in LA to be near her daughter and grandkids. She insisted that she didn't need a man in her life to feel fulfilled.

Fast forward to the end of the year and things are looking a lot different. As Ridge and the rest of the Forresters reel from the takeover and Brooke's betrayal, Taylor is there to help him pick up the pieces.

Will 2025 bring a chance for Taylor and Ridge to reconcile? We know that's at the top of Steffy's list of New Year resolutions!

Winner: Will Spencer

Crew Morrow in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

When Will Spencer returned to LA, his primary concern was his mother's well-being. She wanted him to be close, and while fashion wasn't on his radar he accepted a job as an intern at Forrester Creations because he'd be surrounded by beautiful women.

It wasn't long before Will met Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace). The young Forrester and the youngest member of the Spencer dynasty hit it off right away and they've been inseparable ever since.

Though their relationship is relatively new, Will is very protective of Electra and he'll be there for her through being fired and dealing with the deepfake photos.

Loser: RJ Forrester

Joshua Hoffman in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) was on the top of the world when 2024 started. He'd been designing with his grandfather and getting lots of praise for his work, leading him to a position on the Hope for the Future team. He also had a loving relationship with his girlfriend, Luna.

Everything changed when Luna ended up being a murderous psychopath and Hope for the Future was cancelled, leaving RJ without a girlfriend and without a job.

We've no doubt RJ will be in a position to bounce back in the design world in 2025, especially with his mother as the new CEO at Forrester Creations. And with his massive social media following, we believe RJ's love life might take a turn for the better in 2025 as well.

Loser: Luna

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

We were all rooting for you, Luna! Luna Nozawa went from RJ's girlfriend and Bill's daughter to a cold-blooded killer in the blink of an eye.

Luna was a bright spot during Eric's (John McCook) health battles, keeping RJ motivated while he struggled to keep his grandfather's secret. When Bill welcomed her into his life as his daughter, she was elated, embracing her new life as a Spencer.

Before you knew it, two men were dead and there were no suspects except for Luna's flighty mother, Poppy. Poppy had the motive (keeping Luna's biological father from ruining their storybook ending with the billionaire), but she insisted that she was innocent. When it was revealed that Luna was the murderer, it blew everyone away, especially Bill.

Luna, you had a good thing going and now it's all gone...or is it?