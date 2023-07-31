A Perfect Story cast: who's who in the Spanish romantic comedy

A Perfect Story (Un cuento perfecto) is a Spanish romantic comedy based on the book by Elísabet Benavent.

The story follows Margot (Anna Castillo) and David (Álvaro Mel), who come from different social classes — Margot is a hotel heiress and David works three jobs to survive. When their paths unexpectedly cross, they work together to win back the love of their lives. But they soon encounter more than friendship on their mission.

Here is the cast of A Perfect Story...

A Perfect Story cast

Anna Castillo as Margot

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Anna Castillo plays Margot, who is an heiress to a hotel empire. She's engaged to Filippo and struggles with the high expectations her family have for her.

Margot works as a marketing exec for her family's huge hotel and resort business — the biggest one in Spain. Despite her hard work, her efforts are mostly ignored and she strives to prove herself to no avail.

Desperate to forge her own path and escape the pressure of her family, Margot has a chance meeting with David. Even though they're from different backgrounds, they find themselves in a similar situation regarding their relationships. But as their friendship deepens, so do their feelings for one another.

Anna played Dorita in the Spanish soap opera Amar es para siempre for three years, before making her film debut in El Olivo as Alma. She has also appeared in Estoy Vivo, Wild Flowers and Arde Madrid.

Álvaro Mel as David

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Álvaro Mel portrays David. He works three jobs to make ends meet and sofa surfs with his friends. He is madly in love with his girlfriend Idoia and often takes her hurtful comments.

When she breaks up with him, he sparks up a friendship with Margot and they join forces to win back their respective partners. But they soon discover that there's more than friendship between them.

Álvaro has previously starred in La Fortuna, A Different View, Paraíso and Bajo la red.

Ana Belén as Lady Miau

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Ana Belén is Lady Miau, Margot's mother. She constantly calls Margot by her given name Margarita, despite her daughter's insistence on being called Margot.

Ana is an actress and singer who has been performing since the 1960s. She's starred in the likes of Zampo y yo, The Turkish Passion, Dúos Increíbles and The Queen of Spain.

Ingrid García Jonsson as Candela

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Ingrid García Jonsson stars as Candela, Margot's sister and best friend.

Ingrid's previous projects include Beautiful Youth, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, Venicephrenia and My Heart Goes Boom!

Lourdes Hernandez as Patricia

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Lourdes Hernandez plays Patricia, who is also Margot's sister and best friend. She drops her phone at the club and David picks it up.

Lourdes is a singer known professionally as Russian Red. Her acting work includes Ramona, El Beso and Inside Love.

Lydia Pavón as Idoia

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Lydia Pavón is Idoia, David's ex-girlfriend who he desperately tries to win back. She doesn't treat him well and tells him how much of a mediocre person he is when she dumps him.

Lydia is known for The Age of Anger, The Boarding School: Las Cumbres and Desaparecidos.

Tai Fati as Domi

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Tai Fati plays Domi, David's friend who he lives with. David takes care of her and Ivan's baby as one of his numerous jobs.

Prior to appearing in A Perfect Story, Tai played Diana in the TV series Zorras.

Mario Ermito as Filippo

(Image credit: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX)

Mario Ermito is Filippo, Margot's ex-fiancé. Margot has doubts about marrying him and runs off on their wedding day. She doesn't want to end their relationship and apologizes to him, however he decides that they should have some time apart.

Mario is known for his roles in Don Matteo, Detective per caso and Por los pelos, una historia de autoestima.

Who else stars in A Perfect Story?

Also starring in A Perfect Story are...

Jimmy Castro as Ivan

Jessica Rookeward

Elena Irureta

Ane Gabarain

Joseph Ewonde

Sergio Pozo

Claudia Traisac

Magda Kousteri

Carl Briedis

Esteban Balbi

A Perfect Story is available to watch on Netflix now.