AJ Odudu reveals support texts from Big Brother legends

Bursting onto our screens in 2000, Big Brother gave us laughter, tears, tantrums, scandals and some VERY memorable housemates. Now, after five years away, TV’s ultimate "social experiment" is back. Get ready for new hosts, a new house and, of course, a bunch of brand-new housemates as Big Brother is revived on ITV2.

AJ Odudu and Will Best front the live launch show — broadcast simultaneously on ITV1 — as strangers from all walks of life are thrown together in a compound isolated from the outside world and monitored by cameras 24 hours a day as they eat, sleep and complete tasks… all while trying to avoid being nominated for eviction by their fellow housemates!

Hosts AJ, 35, and Will, 38, vow to make Big Brother 2023 one to remember…

How are you feeling about hosting the revival of Big Brother?

Will: "If you’d asked me 15 years ago, what’s the one show you’d like to present the most, it would be Big Brother. I was obsessed with it. Hosting alongside AJ, who is the funniest, loveliest person in the world, I know it's gonna be fun."

AJ: "When I got the call, I was wearing a dressing gown, slippers and had half an eyelash stuck on! I couldn't say anything to anyone but I was buzzing with excitement. Naturally I'm nervous, I've got butterflies but Will is slick, funny and very supportive. I can't wait!"

Have former hosts such as Emma Willis and Davina McCall given any advice?

AJ: "I adore Davina, and Emma’s a good friend of mine. They’ve both sent messages of support, as have Brian Dowling, Alison Hammond, Adele Roberts and Dermot O'Leary. Their advice has been just ‘be yourself’. I don't feel I’m ‘stepping into anyone's shoes’. I don't want to be like Davina or Emma, I want to be AJ Odudu and step into my own shoes."

Original host Davina McCall has sent messages of support to Big Brothers new presenters. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Why is Big Brother still such important television in 2023?

Will: "One of the enduring things about Big Brother has always been that it holds a mirror up to society and reflects back the reality of the country we live in. But it also projects forward. Look at Nadia Almada, a transwoman going on series five, back in 2004, and winning. That was huge! Bringing the show back in 2023 is going to reflect issues that are important now and the housemates will reflect the sensibilities of people in the UK now."

Once again, Big Brother will have it's all-seeing eye on the housemates. (Image credit: ITV)

What can you tease about the new house? How will the revival compare to previous series?

AJ: "A lot of it is all very top secret... even from us! It always feels like a different show every year because of the housemates; they make it interesting, riveting and so watchable. It’s a social experiment and we’ll remain true to that."

And we know legendary narrator Marcus Bentley is back for the nightly highlights show…

Will: "Even those who’ve never watched Big Brother would still know ‘that’ voice — and how Marcus says the time in his Geordie accent — it’s part of our culture. And as soon as you hear the first few bars of that iconic theme tune, memories of Big Brother come flooding back."

Finally, what sort of housemates do you think you’d be?

Will: "While it’s the sort of telly I love to watch, I think I'd be too nervous to go in there. I'd be too eager to please and would fall over myself trying to make sure everyone liked me. People would see straight through it, I'd be accused of being fake, and I'd be booted out!"

AJ: "Ha, ha! That's so funny because it's so true! I’d initially go in with a game plan but I'd have to change tack before people realised. I can’t be like Nasty Nick!"

Will: "No, you wouldn't sneak a pencil in to write down names for eviction like Nasty Nick did in the first series. Do you remember what a scandal that was!?"

AJ: "As hosts, we can just watch as the mayhem unfolds. It's gonna be magic."

Big Brother starts on Sunday October 8 on ITV1 and ITV2, continuing weeknights on ITV2 at 9pm.