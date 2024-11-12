Alan Carr on Interior Design Masters Children in Need special: 'I'm sure even Pudsey had a cry!'

Get ready to don those Pudsey ears and dig deep as a whole host of TV favourites, music stars and special guests team up for Children in Need, the BBC’s annual night of fun and fundraising this Friday!

Vernon Kay, Rochelle Humes, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush and Ade Adepitan host the three-hour star-studded spectacle featuring hilarious sketches and show-stopping performances to raise awareness - and cash! - for the many Children in Need-funded projects across the UK.

Before Pudsey’s big night, though, BBC1’s Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr gets creative with its first-ever celebrity special in which six famous faces descend on the CiN-funded Sandwell Young Carers Project (SYCP) to create magical makeovers for the young carers it supports.

Split into three teams are comedian Darren Harriott and podcast host Joanne McNally; comedian Jon Richardson, and model and TV presenter Leomie Anderson; and ex-Spandau Ballet star and actor Martin Kemp and his wife, singer Shirlie Kemp. Design icon Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen joins resident judge Michelle Ogundehin to decide which pair will clinch the title.

Host Alan Carr reveals what’s in store…

What can you tell us about SYCP?

"Sandwell is an unexpected little jewel in the West Midlands that shines a light on what these amazing children do on a daily basis; trying to hold everything together while learning skills to go out into the world themselves. When the kids saw Pudsey, all their faces lit up. It was magical. There are many places like Sandwell across the UK desperate for investment and a bit of TLC - I’m just pleased we could do this for one of them."

Lawrence Llewelyn Bowen and Michelle Ogundehin will choose the winning Celebrity Interior Design Masters. (Image credit: BBC1)

Which of the celebrities impressed you? And whose design skills left a lot to be desired?

"I liked Shirley Kemp; she had a nice style and seemed like a really sympathetic designer. I wouldn’t let Joanne McNally anywhere near my house - she painted an antique fireplace bright pink! Sometimes, on this show, people might suggest doing something a bit odd then, when you see it, you change your mind. Not this time. When I left, I still hated that fireplace!"

How will the design transformations throughout the centre help the kids who use SYCP?

"One thing I’ve learned from hosting Interior Design Masters is that colours, textures, wallpaper plus love, enthusiasm and some simple, affordable design hacks can really improve a space and make you feel better. Martin’s music room was a place where these kids could go and be creative - he even donated one of his guitars from his Spandau Ballet days. The music room had real drama - and the stage just had to be painted ‘Gold’, didn’t it?"

Did you find this special edition of Interior Design Masters emotional?

"I was definitely ugly crying at times and I’m pretty sure even Pudsey had a little cry, too. The celebrities really cared about what they were doing; they were at the centre from 7am to 7pm every day and took it really seriously. The kids’ reaction to the makeovers at the end was a complete joy. Did I help? No, I’m rubbish at DIY - I can't even put a shelf or wallpaper up!"

(Image credit: BBC1)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr for Children in Need airs Tuesday, November 12 at 8pm on BBC1, ahead of BBC1's three-hour fundraiser on Friday, November 15 at 7pm.

For information on how to donate, visit bbcchildrenineed.co.uk