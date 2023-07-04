Blindspot cast: who's who in the Ross Kemp thriller

The Blindspot cast are at the helm of the thrilling four-part drama series which is airing on Channel 5 over consecutive nights. It sees a huge return to acting for Ross Kemp, best known for his iconic role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders.

In the series, we follow an inept, and possibly corrupt cop and a disabled woman who is convinced a murder has taken place on her estate. However, she isn't taken seriously, prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

As a result, Hannah is pulled into a dangerous world and forms an unlikely bond with a local police officer, so it sounds like it's going to be gripping stuff.

There's a great cast attached to the drama series, so here's everything you need to know about them and what you might've seen them in before...

The Blindspot cast — Ross Kemp as Tony

Ross Kemp as Tony. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tony is a police detective who may be corrupt. His marriage has also recently broken down so he's in a pretty dark place when we meet him in Blindspot. After Hannah goes to the police about the alleged murder, Tony forms an unlikely bond with her in pursuit of the truth.

Ross Kemp is best known for his role as Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap EastEnders. He's also done a lot of documentary work including Ross Kemp on Gangs and In Search of Pirates.

Beth Alsbury as Hannah

Beth Alsbury as Hannah. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Hannah is an ordinary woman whose life gets turned upside down after a horrifying event. She believes someone on her estate has been murdered by a violent criminal but has a hard time convincing the police of that, prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

This is the first major TV role for Beth Alsbury having recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Crystal Clarke as Amber

Crystal Clarke as Amber. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Amber is Hannah's best friend who has struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Crystal Clarke is best known for playing Georgiana Lambe in Sandition. She has also starred in movies such as Empire of Light and The King's Daughter.

Michelle Bonnard as Louisa

Michelle Bonnard as Louisa. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Louisa is Amber's mother and a local politician. She and Amber have a strained relationship and don't always see eye to eye.

Michelle Bonnard has starred in ITV's Unforgotten and the movie Ray & Liz.

Sue Vincent as Dolly

Sue Vincent as Dolly. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Dolly runs a local café and is Hannah's cleaner so she's very busy! We don't know much about her relationship with Hannah yet.

Sue Vincent is known for The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which she created and wrote with Sally Lindsay. She's also been in Mount Pleasant.

Lewis Conway as Simon

Lewis Conway as Simon. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Simon is Hnnah's colleague and friend who quickly becomes concerned for her welfare after she launches herself into this mysterious case.

Lewis Conway has appeared in BBC soap Doctors.