How to watch Blindspot: stream the Ross Kemp drama online

Ross Kemp is making a big return to acting this summer in a new drama. If you're looking to watch Blindspot so you can see the ex-EastEnders star back in action, here's where you can find it.

For those not in the know, Blindspot is a four-part drama that follows Hannah Quinn (played by Beth Alsbury), a disabled woman who monitors CCTV on a rough estate. After Beth spots a man who's known to be violent leading a woman into a known CCTV blind spot, she is convinced that he must have killed her, as there's no sign of the woman when he reappears on the cameras.

Whilst the policeman in charge of the case, Tony Warden (Ross Kemp), is otherwise unconvinced and dismisses Hannah's concerns, she remains determined to uncover the truth and find out what happened to the missing woman.

If you want to see how this mystery unfolds, find out where you can watch Blindspot below...

How to watch Blindspot in the UK

Blindspot premieres on Channel 5 in the UK. You'll be able to watch Blindspot from Tuesday, July 4 at 9 pm on the network; subsequent episodes will continue to air at the same time on Wednesday, July 5, Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7.

If you'd prefer to stream Blindspot online or aren't able to tune in live, you'll also be able to find the series on My5.

If you're not going to be at home, you may also be able to tune into the series with a VPN.

How to watch Blindspot elsewhere

How to watch Blindspot in the US

At the time of writing, we don't yet know where or when Blindspot will be made available to stream online outside of the UK.

As and when we learn more, we'll be sure to include the relevant info here so you can stream the Ross Kemp drama.