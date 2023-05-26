Blood & Gold cast: Meet the stars of Netflix's World War Two movie

Blood & Gold is a World War Two action movie on Netflix. Helmed by German filmmaker, Peter Thorwarth, Blood & Gold is an action-comedy thrill ride set in the final days of World War Two.

The movie follows a German soldier, Heinrich, who decides to desert in an attempt to see his daughter again. Heinrich's escape doesn't go as planned, and he ends up being left for dead for his crime.

However, he soon finds he has more in common with his rescuer, and the pair end up teaming up alongside a band of unlikely allies to take the fight to the squad of Nazi soldiers who are tearing up the village on the hunt for some hidden gold.

Don't go in expecting another war drama in the same vein as Netflix's Oscar-winning adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, though. Blood & Gold is billed more as a dark comedy, something that's made abundantly clear in the film's Grindhouse-style special trailer.

Read on to find out more about the main Blood & Gold cast.

Blood & Gold cast: Robert Maaser as Heinrich

(Image credit: R. Bajo/ Netflix)

Robert Maaser leads the Blood & Gold cast. He's playing Heinrich, the deserting German soldier. He ends up working with his rescuer in order to take the fight back to the Nazis.

Where else have you seen Robert Maaser? Maaser has worked as an actor and stuntman for years. He's appeared in Barbarians, Munich Games, 1917, Uncharted, Gunpowder Milkshake, Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation and Sense8.

Marie Hacke as Elsa

(Image credit: R Bajo/Netflix)

Marie Hacke plays Elsa, the woman who saves Heinrich after the SS capture and hangs him, and she nurses him back to health. Once Heinrich's back on his feet, he and Elsa work together to track down the hidden gold.

Where else have you seen Marie Hacke? Marie Hacke has appeared in Outlander, SOKO Wismar and Rosewood.

Simon Rupp as Paule

(Image credit: Reiner Bajo/Netflix)

Simon Rupp plays Paule, Elsa's brother. Like Elsa, he's also involved in fending off the Nazi troops,.

Where else have you seen Simon Rupp? Rupp also appeared in the comedy, Weil wir Champions sind.

Alexander Scheer as von Starnfeld

Von Starnfeld (rigght) with one of his soldiers. (Image credit: R. Bajo/Netflix)

Alexander Scheer plays Von Starnfeld, a German commander. He brands Heinrich a traitor to his country and has him hanged as punishment for his crimes.

Where else have you seen Alexander Scheer? Scheer has also had roles in Berlin, Berlin, Carlos the Jackal, Goodbye Berlin, The Young Karl Marx, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Jerks, Sløborn and Thorvarth's previous Netflix effort, Blood Red Sky.

Who else stars in Blood & Gold?

The supporting cast for Blood & Gold includes:

Roy McCrerey as Sergeant

Florian Schmidtke as Dörfler

Petra Zieser as Irmgard

Stephan Grossmann as Bürgermeister Richard

Juri Senft as Koehler

Tomas Karel as Hebler

Blood & Gold is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. For more recommendations on what you should be streaming, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.