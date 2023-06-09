Bloodhounds cast: who's who in the Korean Netflix series

Bloodhounds is a Korean Netflix series that follows two young boxers from Seoul who team up to take on scheming loan sharks during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The Netflix series is based on a webtoon by Jeong Chan and follows two ex-marines-turned-competitive boxers who find themselves coming to blows with the villainous loan sharks after they're recruited by an above-board lender.

And whilst Bloodhounds' villains have been preying on business owners who've already faced enough challenges trying to keep their businesses afloat throughout the pandemic, they might find that these two boxers present a much bigger challenge...

Read on to find a little bit more about the Bloodhounds cast, including who stars in this gripping thriller and who their characters are. And if you're enjoying Bloodhounds and looking for more shows to watch, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows and the best Korean Netflix dramas you should be streaming.

Bloodhounds cast: Woo Do-hwan as Kim Gun-woo

(Image credit: Soyun Jeon, Seowoo Jung/Netflix)

Woo Do-hwan stars as Kim Gun-woo, an up-and-coming boxing star. His top priority is to use his skills to help his mother who is trying her best to keep her coffee shop afloat. He's one of the two ex-marines recruited by Choi Tae-ho.

Where else have you seen Woo Do-hwan? Woo Do-hwan has appeared in Mad Dog, The Divine Fury, Joseon Lawyer, The King, The Great Seducer, and Goo-hae-jwo, among other shows.

Lee Sang-yi as Hong Woo-jin

(Image credit: Soyun Jeon, Seowoo Jung/Netflix)

Lee Sang-yi plays Hong Woo-jin, a boxer who is frustrated to live in the shadow of boxing rookie Gun-woo and his Olympic bronze medalist dad. However, the pair settle their differences as they take on a villainous loan shark.

Where else have you seen Lee Sang-yi? Lee Sang-yi has appeared in The Third Charm, the Korean adaptation of Suits, When the Camellia Blooms, Yumi's Cells, Youth of May, Crash Course in Romance and The Seashore Village Chachacha.

Huh Joon-ho as Choi Tae-ho

(Image credit: Soyun Jeon, Seowoo Jung/Netflix)

Huh Joon-ho plays President Choi Tae-ho, a good-natured money lender who gives out loans with 0% interest rates. His foster daughter has been digging into it the scam ring run by a loan shark called Kim Myeong-gil whom Tae-ho once fought in his past. He decides to recruit our two boxers in order to protect her.

Where else have you seen Huh Joon-ho? Huh Joon-ho has appeared in a huge range of projects, including Snowdrop, Why Her, Kingdom, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, Iriwa Anajwo, Jumong, Hotelier, Missing: The Other Side, Silmido, Mother's Sea, and The Merciless, among others.

Park Sung-woong as Kim Myeong-gil

(Image credit: Soyun Jeon, Seowoo Jung/Netflix)

Park Sung-woong plays Kim Myeong-gil, the loan shark who Gun-woo and Woo-jin are taking on. He's preying on the same people that Tae-ho has been trying to help.

Where else have you seen Park Sung-woong? Park Sung-woong has had roles in Unlock My Boss, Hunt, New World, Snowdrop, Gentleman, Rugal, When the Devil Calls Your Name, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Monstrum, the Korean remake of Life on Mars, Man to Man, Birdie Buddy and Remember.

Who else is in the Bloodhounds cast?

In addition to the main stars listed above, the Bloodhounds cast also includes:

Kim Sae-ron

Choi Si-won

Lee Hae-yeong

Ryu Soo-young

Choi Young-jun

Tae Won-seok

Bloodhounds is now available to stream on Netflix.