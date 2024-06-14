Bridgerton season 3 locations revealed: where was the Netflix drama filmed?

Where was Bridgerton season 3 filmed? The lavish and decadent buildings of the ton are quite the spectacular backdrop to the Regency drama. Fortunately, with beautiful parts of the UK rich in history, choices for Bridgerton filming locations are abundant. You can, in fact, visit most of these locations, as you’ll find out below.

For season three, the cast & crew returned to previously used and much-loved buildings, as well as venturing deeper into the English countryside for pastures new. If you’re a fan of Bridgerton, you may well enjoy seeing the real-life locations that make the show the spectacle it is.

Location manager Tony Hood has the pleasure of finding these hidden (or not-so-hidden) gems and spoke on Shondaland’s official site (the production company behind Bridgerton) about season three’s mission, “We’re trying to broaden our locations so that we aren’t going to the same old places every season. So, we were on the hunt looking for bigger places instead of trying to make the same old places look a little bit different.”

Onwards then, to the reveal of Bridgerton season 3 filming locations.

Ranger’s House, Greenwich - the Bridgerton family home

The Bridgerton family home is called Ranger’s House in real life. (Image credit: Netflix)

Starting with the homes of season three’s shining couple, Ranger’s House in Greenwich is where the Bridgerton family reside and, of course, Colin. In real-life, this Georgian mansion is home to The Wernher Collection, made up of over 700 works of artwork. For anyone looking to visit this Bridgerton stalwart, the location is open to the public Wednesdays to Sundays.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire - the Featherington’s family home

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire has been used across all three seasons of Bridgerton (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Penelope, it’s Hatfield House in Hertfordshire that acts as the Featherington’s London residence. Similarly to the Bridgerton home, this shooting location has been used for all three seasons. The Jacobean Grade I listed country home is open to visitors all-year round with the Home, Gardens & Park all available to explore, from the stately Marble Hall to the opulent King James Drawing Room.

Royal Crescent, Bath - several Bridgerton shots

The Royal Crescent in Bath acts as many exterior shots around the ton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Crescent in Bath returns to Bridgerton for a multi-use backdrop. Whether it's the exterior shots of the Featherington mansion or perhaps the No. 1 Royal Crescent Museum acting as the view from Penelope’s window and the Featherington’s front door, its unique sweeping houses are eye-catching, however they're used. The rest of the Crescent has also been used for the promenades and for outside strolls around the ton.

Holburne Museum, Bath - Lady Danbury’s lavish home

In Bridgerton season 3, you'll find Holburne Museum acting as Lady Danbury's luxurious home. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The historical city of Bath is also where you can visit the filming location of Lady Danbury’s lavish home. The Holburne Museum, a Grade I listed building, harbours copious amounts of fine and decorative arts from the collection of William Holburne. Dating back to 1882, it’s just after the Regency era, but its beautiful exterior has become a key backdrop to many of Lady Danbury’s gatherings and social exchanges.

Hampton Court Palace, London - Queen Charlotte’s home and Queen’s Ball and ballet

Home of Queen Charlotte, Hampton Court Palace features heavily in episode four for the Queen's Ball. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also returning to Bridgerton in season three is Hampton Court Palace, the acting residence of Queen Charlotte. Featured heavily in episode four as the setting for the Queen’s Ball and ballet, several parts of the building are used from the Master Carpenter's Court, to Fountain Court, to the King's Stairs, and the Gardens. Given all the beautiful and diverse options on offer, Hampton Court Palace also acts as a stand-in location for a lot of different scenes across Bridgerton from carriage scenes to a printing shop.

Blenheim Palace, London - Buckingham House & the hot air balloon event

Blenheim Palace acts as Buckingham House, now known as Buckingham Palace, in Bridgerton season 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blenheim Palace been used as Buckingham House aka Buckingham Palace in previous seasons of Bridgerton, as well as acting as Queen Charlotte’s home in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. This time round, it became the shooting location for Lord Hawkins’ hot air balloon event (as well as Painshill Park in Surrey), and has continued to stand in for Buckingham House. Known as "Britain's Greatest Palace", it's a certified UNESCO World Heritage Site steeped in history.

Grimsthorpe Castle, Lincolnshire - Lord Hawkins’ home and Innovations Ball

Like Lord Hawkins himself, Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire is also new to Bridgerton and features as his home in season 3, episode 3, when it was used to host the Innovation Ball. An opulent celebration of futuristic technologies. In reality, it’s a country house nestled in the Lincolnshire countryside with gardens, including a historic woodland and extensive parkland to explore.

Claydon House, Buckinghamshire & Kingston Bagpuize House, Oxfordshire - Mondrich’s home

Mr and Mrs Mondrich in Bridgerton season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Two new shooting locations in Bridgerton season 3 are Claydon House in Buckinghamshire and Kingston Bagpuize House in Oxfordshire. As the team behind the Regency drama head further into the English countryside, they use these two estates known as “an unexpected Georgian jewel” and “admired by many over the last 300 years” respectively. Kingston Bagpuize is the home of Alice and Will Mondrich after their rise in social status.

Osterley Park and House, London - Full Moon Ball

Osterley Park and House made its first appearance in Bridgerton season 3 for the Full Moon Ball. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osterley Park and House makes its Bridgerton debut as the set for the outdoor Full Moon Ball in season three, episode two. You’ll find this Georgian estate, dating back to the 1570s, in West London. The estate, part of the National Trust, is in fact one of the last surviving country estates to be found in the city and welcomes visitors Wednesdays to Sundays.

Basildon Park – Lady Tilley Arnold’s home

Basildon Park is a returning location for Bridgerton, this time round as the home of Lady Tilley Arnold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously used as the Featherington’s garden, for some of Anthony and Kate’s best (and steamiest) scenes, and as the setting for the party in season 2'sfinale episode, Basildon Park returns in season 3 as a home for someone new. Lady Tilley Arnold catches the eye of Benedict Bridgerton and the interiors of Basildon Park work as a great backdrop for this new strong-willed woman.

Squerryes Court, Kent - debutant garden party

Squerryes Court in Kent featured in Bridgerton season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Featured in season three, episode one is Squerryes Court in Kent, the 300-year-old estate that offers its home and gardens up to the debutant garden party of the season. The family home of estate owner, Henry Warde, his wife Claire, their four children, and dog, Inca were pleased to have the Bridgerton cast and crew at their home. Writing on the Squerryes official site, Henry said, “It was a fascinating experience to watch the Bridgerton team transform the garden into the set and it was great to watch the scenes as a viewer in part one of the new series.”

Wilton House, Wiltshire - Queen Charlotte’s conversations

Used primarily for Queen Charlotte’s many conversations concerning debutants and diamonds, Wilton House has been home to the Earls of Pembroke for nearly 500 years. Known for housing the “Double Cube Room” that served as the throne room for Queen Charlotte in season three, it’s rich in history as it served as the headquarters for the Southern Command in WWII and was where the D-Day landings were planned.

Woburn Walk, London - Genevieve Delacroix’s modiste

Acting as a more extravagant and wealthy setting for Genevieve Delacroix’s now-booming business of the modiste, she shows off her new shop in season three. And Woburn Walk, a pedestrian street in Bloomsbury, London steps in to act as an authentic Regency Street. Locations manager Tony Hood told Shondaland, “We don’t do anything small in Bridgerton, so we changed the whole street. We occupied all 16 shop fronts on the whole walkway. We’re really showing Genevieve’s success.”