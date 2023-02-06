Class cast: Who stars in the Indian Netflix series?

Class is an eight-part series that focuses on the students at a posh international Delhi school, and what happens when kids from the other side of the track end up enrolling too after receiving scholarships.

Naturally, there's a lot of drama from the get-go with the wealthy students looking down on those with scholarships, and the situation goes from bad to worse when one of the students is murdered.

Each student has their own role at the school and there's a great cast attached to the Netflix series to bring all these different personalities to life.

Here's everything you need to know about the Class cast...

Piyush Khati as Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki

Dheeraj received a scholarship to the prestigious Hampton International Academy which is known for being one of the best schools in the region. It seems like a fresh start for him after his previous school burned down, but he soon finds himself targeted by bullies, so it is clear that life at Hampton will not be easy.

Actor Piyush Khati has appeared in Netflix's action thriller movie Extraction and the TV series Criminal Justice.

Gurfateh Pirzada as Neeraj Kumar Valmiki

Neeraj is Dheeraj's older brother, who has served time in jail. He's very rebellious in nature and different to his brother. Their father is an alcoholic and is also in a huge amount of debt, so they've not had an easy life.

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada has starred in the movie I Am Alone So Are You and the Disney Plus feature Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Anjali Sivaraman as Suhani Ahuja

Suhani is the daughter of one of the most influential and ruthless businessmen in the region. However, despite her status, she's not mean-spirited and ends up striking a bond with newcomer Dheeraj. In addition to this, she hasn't lived up to her father's expectations and uses drugs to escape.

Anjali Sivaraman is an actress and model and has starred in Netflix's Cobalt Blue and Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller.

Zeyn Shaw as Veer Ahuja

Veer is Suhani's brother, and the two rarely see eye to eye as he's often lecturing his sister on her behavior, and he takes great pleasure in intimidating newcomers. He's also dating Yashika, who is as nasty as he is.

Fans may recognize actor Zeyn Shaw from the TV series Strange City, which is his only credited role outside of Class.

Ayesha Kanga as Yashika Mehta

Yashika is a popular girl at school and has her eyes set on the prestigious Hampton Gold prize, however, she has some serious competition in scholarship student Saba. As a result of this she's taken an immediate dislike to the newcomer and they're basically rivals. She's a very cruel and childish character and will do pretty much anything to get what she wants.

Ayesha Kanga has played the lead role of Dominique in The Blood Priestess and has also appeared in the National Geographic series Mega Icons.

Madhyama Segal as Saba Manzoor

Saba Manzoor, like Dheeraj, is a scholarship student. She takes her studies incredibly seriously and hopes to go to university so she can have a good career, making her a big threat to Yashika. Her father is very strict and she's had a sheltered upbringing.

Class is Madhyama Segal's first credited role.

Chayan Chopra as Dhruv Sanghvi

Dhruv's mother is the headmistress of Hampton, which really piles on the pressure for him and makes life harder than he'd like. He's one of the top swimmers at the school however, his father is the swimming coach so it's easy to see why some people might think there's some bias there!

Chayan Chopra has starred in Netflix's Guilty, which is his only acting credit outside of Class.

Who else is in Class?