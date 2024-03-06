Coronation Street Spring Preview: 6 EXPLOSIVE events set to cause chaos on the cobbles

Spring is a time for fresh starts and new beginnings, but not so much in Coronation Street. Hard-hitting storylines are happening on the cobbles right now with even more drama set to unfold in the coming months, from a huge discovery to a potential murder and a long-awaited comeback.

Here's everything you need to know in our Coronation Street spring preview...

Bethany’s big discovery

Bethany Platt unearths a huge secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Like any aspiring journalist, Bethany Platt has her ear to the ground. As we head into Spring, Sarah’s girl becomes suspicious of Daisy, and her subsequent digging threatens to expose the murky means by which Ms Midgeley and stepmum Jenny got their hands on The Rovers.

The saga kicks off when Bethany sees Daisy return from a shopping trip, laden with new clothes. Reveals Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany, "Daisy says she’s been to charity shops, but Bethany knows it’s all designer stuff, and thinks, 'This doesn’t add up.‘ Because she doesn’t like her, she hopes there’s something going on and she can catch her out."

Needing to get closer to Daisy to solve the mystery of her sudden wealth, Bethany offers the hand of friendship, and a curious Daisy suggests a dinner party at the pub with their boyfriends, Daniel and Ryan. Continues Lucy, "Bethany offers to help Daisy prepare the meal, and when Daisy goes into the bar, Bethany starts snooping. She finds the receipts for the clothes, but as she looks further, she ends up finding Stephen’s journal. Initially, she thinks, 'Why has she got that?' But then she starts to piece things together."

But nothing is ever straightforward in soapland… "Bethany plans to expose Daisy during the dinner, but it doesn't go to plan," says Lucy. Whether Bethany can prove she’s right - and whether she’ll bring Carla on board - remains to be seen. But the gloves are definitely off for the female rivals, and in the meantime, there’s more drama for the blonde when she gets involved in the hunt for missing teen Lauren.

"Bethany becomes entwined with Lauren, through no fault of her own, and she feels it’s her duty to track down where Lauren is," teases Lucy. "I’m looking forward to seeing how this story plays out, and I’m excited for the audience to find out what has happened to Lauren."



Roy's arrested for Lauren's murder

Lauren Bolton has gone missing. (Image credit: ITV)

The teenager’s disappearance remains a mystery, and her closest allies fear the worst when the police decide to treat the case as a murder investigation. As the likes of Bobby and Max play armchair detective, DS Swain leads the official hunt for justice, and it’s not long before she points the finger at Roy and he gets arrested on suspicion of murder! Surely lovely Roy can't have blood on his hands... can he?

McDonald's moving on

Steve McDonald's marriage came crashing down. (Image credit: ITV)

With the final whistle blown on his marriage, newly-single Steve attends a speed-dating event. Will he find anyone to light his fire? Meanwhile, Tracy’s footie star lover Tommy lands a new job in Spain. Will he ask her to go with him? And if so, will smitten Trace opt for a transfer overseas or decide her loyalties lie with daughter Amy?

Danger for Leanne?

Leanne Battersby meets charming wellness mentor Rowan. (Image credit: ITV)

The recently engaged Ms Battersby warms to a man called Rowan, a wellness mentor from an organisation called ‘The Institute’ whom she meets when Simon attends one of his talks. But is Rowan really the saviour he seems? And, as Leanne falls under his spell, how will this affect her relationship with Nick?

Glenda’s anguish

Glenda Shuttleworth falls victim to a terrifying ordeal. (Image credit: ITV)

A frightening incident at The Rovers leaves the normally bubbly barmaid a shadow of her former self. Can she find a way to put her life together? And, as she processes what has happened, which resident can she count on for support?

Violet returns!

Violet Wilson is back on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

Sixteen years after she was last in Weatherfield, Violet Wilson returns to the cobbles after being contacted by Eileen. Horrified to discover the trouble that son Dylan has been caught up in whilst in his dad Sean’s care, will she demand the teen come back with her to London?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.