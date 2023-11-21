Who plays DS Swain in Coronation Street? Everything you need to know

Coronation Street character DS Lisa Swain has become a huge fan-favourite on the cobbles, with viewers wanting her to become a permanent fixture on the soap.

The police officer is constantly fighting crime in Weatherfield and has been involved in a number of major investigations in a bid to bring criminals to justice.

DS Swain recently stole the show once again when she showed compassion to Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) after she was brought into the station for vandalising a police car.

Now that she has become a huge asset to the community, you may be wondering who plays DS Swain in Coronation Street?

Who plays DS Swain in Coronation Street?

DS Swain is played by Victoria "Vicky" Myers, who has played the character intermittently since 2021.

This isn't Vicky's first Coronation Street role as she previously appeared as a paramedic who was called to 4 Coronation Street when a fire broke out in 2004 and a driver who Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) flagged down to phone the emergency services after his wife Molly (Vicky Binns) was trapped after their car crash in 2010.

Carla Connor with DS Swain. (Image credit: ITV)

What has Vicky Myers been in?

Vicky Myers has previously been in The Long Shadow, Unforgotten, Age Before Beauty, Ackley Bridge, Platform 7, Casualty and Paranoid.

Who is DS Swain in Coronation Street?

DS Lisa Swain is a detective sergeant who has been involved in a number of police investigations.

She made her first appearance in 2021 after she led the investigation into the attack on Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and her boyfriend Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni), which resulted in his death.

DS Swain charged Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) with the murder of Seb and got him sent to prison.

She has been in the middle of the Weatherfield drama recently after she became the driving force in trying to expose serial killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) before he was murdered by Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne).

DS Swain made another appearance recently after Amy was arrested for spray painting a police officer's car.

The teen was questioned by DS Swain, who released Amy without charge as she understood that the justice system had failed Amy over her rape.

DS Swain also has a 15-year-old daughter, who she mentioned to Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) after she demanded police action for her daughter Amy's rape.

DS Swain has been at the centre of some big Corrie crimes! (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.